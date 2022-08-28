Carolina Dieckmann publishes rare photo of her son with absurd beauty

Carolina Dieckmann shared a rare photo of her son and left slack-jawed followers

The actress Carolina Dieckmann tries to keep her family as far away from the spotlight as possible, because the Globo star has already suffered from the consequences of exposure and even won a law named after her in 2012, after a hacker invaded her personal computer and had access to 36 personal photos of her. intimate nature, at the time the criminal blackmailed the star not to disclose the images in the press.

After the episode, Carolina Dieckmann remains discreet, but recently surprised followers by sharing a rare photo with her son José Worcman. The global famous used the caption of the click to make a statement to the heir and highlighted how special he is in her life: “Son. you are a sun. My whole sun. My infinite little lion”, began the famous.

In another excerpt, Carolina Dieckmann wrote: “How wonderful to see you grow so full of personality. Healthy and happy. Surrounded by people who love you so much. Enjoying the day more than the night and life than the screen… may your existence always be. The supreme of the things that matter, and of which, several of them, you already choose since you were little. I love you deeper than my being”, wrote the blonde.

The publication had a high engagement and even the presenter Regina Case commented, joking with the fact of how much the boy has grown: “He was my handsome godson, now he is my handsome godson!!!”, wrote the protagonist of “Amor de Mãe”.