Carolina Ferraz exposes great passion outside Record and shocks everyone

Carolina Ferraz surprised by exposing what she does outside Record

Carolina Ferraz is one of the great presenters and actresses of Brazilian television. Currently, the famous has been gaining prominence ahead of the Spectacular Sundayfrom Record, but outside the small screen the famous ends up dedicating herself to other side projects.

One of them, for example, is the presenter’s passion for cooking. So much so that Carolina Ferraz ended up launching her own seasoning brands and has been surprising. Whenever she has the opportunity, the famous makes a point of promoting her products.

“Our spices are at Casa Santa Luzia. There are five flavors: Meat, Poultry, Vegetables, Grilled and Salads and in this video I’m presenting it to you with affection. You already know? Run there and get yours!”, fired Carolina Ferraz. In fact, she made other revelations.

On her Instagram account, Carolina Ferraz made a point of exposing that she spent the morning of this Saturday, August 27, in the company of one of the most renowned chefs in Brazil. At the time, she explained that the man was going to prepare three coveted dishes of our cuisine.

“I’m here today with chef Paulo and we’re going to make three recipes from Brazilian haute cuisine. We will take classic recipes and reproduce these recipes for you”, fired the Record presenter. Furthermore, she has returned to expose her passion.

“I am crazy about regional food and here at the school the “Brazilian Gastronomy” course is sensational”, explained the famous. In addition, Carolina Ferraz made a point of exposing that she was in the company of her daughter, but the girl said that she went to the place only to eat.