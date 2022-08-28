Carpenter puts whole house on trailer and changes address after default in SC | Santa Catarina

After receiving a default, a carpenter took back the house he had renovated and sold to a couple Sombrio, in the south of Santa Catarina. The man says he put the entire residence on a trailer and changed her address. The Civil Police reported this Saturday (27) that a report was registered.

Responsible for the move, carpenter and farmer Dorli Roque said that when clients hired his services, they paid BRL 9,000 of the BRL 15,000 combined for the house. The rest of the amount should be paid off within 60 days, but he says that, almost a year later, that didn’t happen.

The professional’s job consists of renovating wooden houses and reselling them.

The owner couple broke up and blocked Dorli on social media. Their names were not released.

According to the Civil Police, the case was framed as trade disagreement. “It was a wooden house, which you can easily remove from the place”, commented the delegate Luís Otávio Pohlmann.

“If the victim is interested, a detailed term will be established to determine the crime of arbitrary exercise of their own reasons”, explained Pohlmann. Until this Saturday, however, the request had not been made.

Provided for in the Penal Code, the offense consists of “taking justice into one’s own hands, to satisfy a claim, however legitimate”.

After taking the house, the man said he received a message from one of the owners, who went to the land and found it empty. He registered a BO, according to the Civil Police.

The police found the house and advised those involved to reach an agreement and, if necessary, take the case to court.

“I took the transport, we were in four people to lift the house and put it on top of the truck”, detailed the carpenter, who states that the residence had no furniture.

