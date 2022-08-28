Casa Verde e Amarela: Caixa gives another 5-year term for financing; how to order

Goiânia, Saturday, August 27, 2022, by Mário Lobo – Casa Verde e Amarela is the housing program of the Federal Government. It seeks to facilitate access to home ownership for millions of Brazilian families, especially low-income families. Therefore, through him, many people are realizing this dream.

Continues after advertising





But there was a request from people that the financing period be longer. This is to make the program more accessible, with smaller installments. And it seems that Caixa Econômica Federal decided to respond to this appeal to increase the financing term for Casa Verde e Amarela.

Continues after advertising





Recently, the bank announced that it is studying a way to increase this financing term by 5 years. With this, he hopes to make the program more accessible to low-income families. Learn more about the topic here, at Superpix diary.

Find out how the Casa Verde e Amarela program works

Casa Verde e Amarela works on several fronts to make the dream of owning a home for families in urban and rural areas a reality. For this, it works with the construction of housing subsidized by the government and also with housing financing lines. Its pillars are social leasing, housing improvement and land regulation.

To serve this public, Caixa Econômica Federal works with several groups, which are divided into income brackets. Therefore, anyone who fits into these income brackets can apply for a property through the Casa Verde e Amarela program. These groups are as follows:

Urban area:

Group 1: gross family income of up to R$2,400 thousand;

Group 2: gross family income between R$2,400.01 thousand to R$4,400 thousand;

Group 3: gross family income between R$4,400.01 thousand to R$8 thousand.

Countryside:

Group 1: monthly gross income of up to R$29 thousand;

Group 2: annual gross income between R$29,000.01 thousand and R$52,800.00 thousand;

Group 3: annual gross income between R$52,800.01 thousand and R$96 thousand.

That is, to have access to the program in the rural area, the monthly income of the family in the urban area is taken into account. However, in rural areas what is considered is the annual gross income. Being within these parameters, anyone can apply for funding and try to get it approved.

The 5-year increase in the financing term

Currently, the financing term for the Casa Verde e Amarela program is 30 years, but this term has been considered insufficient. This is because in a shorter period, the tendency is for the installments to be higher and hinder the greater insertion of families in the system.

With the increase of 5 years in the term, what is expected is that the installments will be lower and more families will fit in the financing. This is an action that aims to help people who are finding it more difficult to buy a property within the program.

Did you like it and want to know more about the credit possibilities available in the market? Then follow our updates here on the blog to know more opportunities. Here we will always have great information for you.