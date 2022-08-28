Casemiro debut, Manchester United beats Southampton with a goal from Bruno Fernandes and packs in the Premier League

Manchester United beat Southampton 1-0 this Saturday (27), in a match for the 4th round of the Premier League

The sequence of seven losses in a row of Manchester United as a visitor. Erik ten Hag’s team went to St Mary’s Stadium this Saturday (27) and won the southampton per 1 to 0in commitment by the 4th round gives Premier League. The duel on the south coast of England was broadcast live by ESPN on Star+.

The Red Devils’ goal, which put the Old Trafford team in the top block of the table classification, was marked by the Portuguese Bruno Fernandesto the 9 of the second half.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

The match also marked the keeping Cristiano Ronaldo among the reserveswhile the attention at the club remains focused on the uncertain future of the ace.

Shirt 7 only went to the field in the middle of the second half and had discreet performance.

packed by good victory in the derby against Liverpool, Ten Hag’s team started the duel at St Mary’s Stadium by pressing. Even in the face of an opponent with a team full of health for young players, the Red Devils controlled the pace of play with possession of the ball.

The good start of the match almost resulted in a goal early on, which just didn’t happen due to the decisive performance of goalkeeper Bazunu in attempts to Bruno Fernandes and Eriksen in the great area.

The chance missed by the visitors awakened Southampton, who started to press in invested from the left sidealways behind the young man’s back malacia. That’s how Ralph Hasenhüttl’s team took danger and flirted with the goal for much of the first half.

Even with the home team finishing better the initial stage, pressing hard in search of the goal, Ten Hag returned from the locker rooms with the same formation and kept only among his substitutes names like Casemiro and Cristiano Ronaldo.

And the insistence of the Dutchman in the 11 holders was awarded.

After a well-crafted play from midfield, Dalot was fired on the right wing and crossed with affection and affection for Bruno Fernandeswho volleyed at the edge of the area and beat goalkeeper Bazunu to open the scoring, at 9 of the second stage.

United’s goal boosted Southampton’s growth, which launched the attack in search of an equalizer. AND almost scored with Aribowho just didn’t do it in his head because of a complicated defense made by De Gea.

The pressure from Ralph Hasenhüttl’s team promoted a historic moment for Manchester United: Casemiro’s debut.

The midfielder was called by Ten Hag at 35 of the second half to help ‘close the doors’ in the defense of the Red Devils, wearing the number 18 shirt.

In the clash between Southampton’s effort for the draw and Manchester United’s hunger for victory, the one who prevailed was the Old Trafford team, which ended a seven-game losing streak in the Premier League.

Best moments

Championship status

Manchester United arrives at 6 spots after four gamesand momentarily assumes the 6th position in the Premier League table.

Southampton parks in 4 pointsand leaves its field occupying the 13th place.

The guy: Bruno Fernandes

It was decisive when Manchester United needed it most. He scored a great goal at the beginning of the second half and gave ‘new air’ to Erik ten Hag’s team. Bruno Fernandes is again the protagonist the Red Devils need.

Bruno Fernandes celebrates goal for Manchester United Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

It was bad: Malacia

It was an avenue in the first half and gave Southampton the main offensive actions made by the wings. It improved in the second half with more coverage from McTominay, but it could have been a dangerous path for United’s defence.

next games

O southampton returns to the field next Tuesday (30), and will face the Chelsea. already the Manchester United will face the Leicester, on Thursday (1st). Both matches will be validated by the 5th round of the Premier League.

Datasheet

SOUTHAMPTON 0 X 1 MANCHESTER UNITED

GOALS: Bruno Fernandes (55′), for Manchester United

Southampton: bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu and Djenepo (Perraud); Lavia, Elyounoussi (Armstrong), Ward-Prowse, Aribo (Lyanco) and Armstrong; Che Adams (Mara). Technician: Ralph Hasenhüttl.

Manchester United: David of Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martínez and Malacia; McTominay, Eriksen (Fred) and Bruno Fernandes; Elanga (Casemiro), Sancho (Cristiano Ronaldo) and Rashford. Technician: Erik ten Hag.