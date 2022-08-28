CBLOL 2022: “Winning from RED is a gas we needed”, says Goot | lol

+ CBLOL 2022: TitaN, after RED’s fall: “Neither p*** nor sad; proud”

1 of 1 FURIA Hunter Goot hugs top fNb after CBLOL win — Photo: Bruno Alvares / Riot Games Goot, FURIA hunter, embraces the top fNb after victory at CBLOL — Photo: Bruno Alvares / Riot Games

– RED is definitely a very strong team. They’ve already won two titles together and it’s hard to win them. But I think we met a lot as a team. Our choices are better, we are very comfortable with the way we are playing. Beating RED is a boost that we needed because it will give a lot of confidence for the next series – said Goot in a press conference after the victory.

FURIA will go into action this Sunday, in the lower final against LOUD, at 1 pm (Brasilia time). The hunter believes that the Panthers are in a position to face off against rivals in combat within matches.

– LOUD is a dangerous team. They have a very fast pace of play, especially in the early game. They have been fighting well; they pick fights well, something they didn’t do in the points phase. I don’t know if we’ll have to adapt a lot. Our team is fighting well too.