‘Cheaper than a psychologist’: App driver creates unusual ‘price table’ and reverses values ​​in donations | Minas Gerais

Fixed on the car seat, the price list has as a first suggestion for passengers to tighten their belts to check if their life insurance is up to date. Then comes the pricing table:

“Complain about music: R$5”

“Sing the song: R$3”

“If in tune: R$ 1.50”

Marcelo Fabian Telles de Souza, 53, decided to become an app driver, in Belo Horizonteafter he became unemployed.

The “table” emerged after passengers began to find Marcelo’s attitude funny, in playing with charges for services such as opening the window and complaining about the air conditioning. Some of them suggested installing the sign. He put the idea into practice in June this year.

“My working days have improved a lot. I have more return than the passengers themselves, because my rides are now more pleasant, even in the face of BH traffic”, said Marcelo.

Of the unusual stories lived by the driver, he highlighted a trip that took longer than the allotted time because the passenger asked to listen to several songs in his car. In another situation, Marcelo was even invited to have lunch at a passenger’s house.

Marcelo has received several tips for the good-natured action. He said that all money received is reversed in the purchase of basic food baskets.

“I think drivers should take that tip and use the money, which is an extra, to help those in need,” he said.

Working for six years as an app driver, Marcelo said he had already made about 25,000 trips. Driving around 13 hours a day, the driver claimed never to have had a “bad race”. That must be expensive, right?