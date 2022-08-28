Check out statements after qualifying for the 2022 Belgian GP – Formula 1 News

Max Verstappen was the fastest on Saturday at Spa, but will start 15th due to a penalty (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

Carlos Sainz was far from having an impeccable performance in the Belgian standings, but even so, he left with the second pole of his F1 career. The Spaniard benefited from penalties for component changes on Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc and, in front of a slow Mercedes and a Sergio Pérez on a bad day, he set the best time in Q3.

Pérez still comes out of second place, with a Red Bll that proves to be the best car, by far, in Spa. Fernando Alonso, in yet another great qualifying, starts from third place, ahead of the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Alexander Albon had a free day and left sixth with Williams, followed by Daniel Ricciardo, Pierre Gasly, Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel. The punished leave from the 14th place, with Valtteri Bottas, the least punished, leaving there.

Verstappen was the fastest of the day, but left only 15th due to a penalty from the back of the grid. Then Charles Leclerc, Esteban Ocon and Lando Norris.

O BIG PRIZE accompanies LIVE and IN REAL TIME all activities of the Formula 1 Belgian GP. On Sunday, the start is scheduled for 10 am [de Brasília, GMT-3].

Carlos Sainz is pole at Spa (Photo: AFP)

George Russell will start fifth, just behind teammate Lewis Hamilton (Photo: AFP)

Pierre Gasly, eighth: “The feeling is more or less like before, in the 12 or 13 races before Spa. But it was a very good rating. I’m happy with my return, with the car. I think we maximized the package we had quite well. We’re still a little way out of the top 10, getting to Q3, as was the case in some races. Let’s start eighth with really fast guys behind us. It will be tough, but we have to make the most of these penalties. A lot of these guys are gonna fight a lot, but we’ll see Max [Verstappen] and Charles [Leclerc] arrive in two or three laps.”

Lance Stroll, ninth: “Today was complicated. There was a general lack of grip, but we need to see why we lost time as qualifying progressed. I expected to be better than 14th. However, normally our race is better than qualifying, and we are going to gain some extra positions because of the penalties of some cars ahead of us, so I am confident that we are in a solid position to score points tomorrow.”

Sebastian Vettel stayed in Q1, but leaves tenth (Photo: Aston Martin)

Nicholas Latifi, 11th: “I felt that we were making progress in FP3, that things were much better. Despite the result, I feel the car had the potential to reach Q2, so it’s disappointing for me and the team. Unfortunately, the last lap was the worst of the weekend for me. I was caught up in the unpredictability of the car and the tires. There were a lot of mistakes on the way back, so it ended up being scrappy. It’s frustrating not to achieve that in the session that mattered, but we’ll start a little higher up the grid with several cars being penalized, which could create some opportunities.”

Kevin Magnussen, 12th: “The lap was a bad lap, I made some mistakes. Unfortunately, the impression was that everyone found a lot of time back, so the second attempt had to be there. I don’t know if we had the pace to go that far, but a lot of them have penalties for tomorrow, so we’re going to gain some positions, and hopefully our pace will be better in the race. It’s Spa, so there are always opportunities, and I’m looking forward to it, as always.”

Yuki Tsunoda, 13th: “It was a really disappointing day. I’ve been feeling pretty happy in the car so far this weekend and I think we’ve been competitive enough to comfortably get through Q2 and even have a chance to go into Q3. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen today. Spa offers a lot of overtaking chances, so I hope to try to move forward.”

Valtteri Bottas, 14th: “I knew we were going to start from 14th place no matter what, so I managed to get out to give my teammate the slip. He was still fighting for a place [melhor] on the grid, so it made sense to help him out, and it seemed to have worked. As we knew qualifying would be of no value to us, we put all our focus on the race; I hope our work has paid off: so far, I can say that the car has behaved well in race pace. Of course, today we didn’t see his full potential because of the circumstances, but I’m confident we can score some points.”

Charles Leclerc starts from 16th (Photo: Ferrari)

Esteban Ocon, 17th: “It was a good day for the team, I’m very happy with today’s result. Everything seemed to fall into place this afternoon, the team did a fantastic job with the car and got all the choices right, so good job everyone. Fifth is my best qualifying result of the season, so it’s a shame to have to pay the grid penalty for the race, but we have a package that gives us a chance to get a decent result tomorrow. Fernando [Alonso] will start third, and I will do my best to climb the grid and get some well-deserved points for the team.”

Guanyu Zhou, 19th: “I think we can be happy with where we are, especially considering how the morning performance [no TL3]. I even believe that something more was possible as I made some small mistakes on the last fast lap and was very blocked in turn 1. It was tricky on the track, the colder weather made it a little difficult, and we also struggled with balance, but we did our best. . Valtteri [Bottas] gave me his vacuum, it wasn’t planned, but it was nice of him as it helped me get into Q2. Overall, I’m quite satisfied with how we did today, although obviously I’m going to start from behind because of the penalty. Anything can happen at this track, so I hope to perform well and gain some positions to fight for points.”

Mick Schumacher, 20th: “It was better than we expected. We thought we were going to crash in Q1, so it’s a positive surprise. We know it will be a difficult race tomorrow and we will start in a worse position than we wanted, but this track is usually easy to overtake, so we will try our best. We haven’t walked as much as we’d like, especially today, so let’s gather what we know and hope it all works out for tomorrow. My hopes that we can move forward are still high, Spa always provides action so I’m sure we’ll have a lot of that tomorrow.”

