Check PAYMENT DATE, AMOUNT you receive, Bolsa Família Calendar and WHO IS RIGHT to receive the BRAZIL AID

In this year 2022, the Brazil aid already benefits more than 19 million families throughout Brazil.

The benefit appeared in October 2021 and came to replace the Family Scholarship.

WHO IS RIGHT TO RECEIVE BRAZIL AID?

According to its rules, the Brazil aid is aimed at families who:

Extremely poor families are those with a per capita family income of zero to R$100.00.

Families in poverty are those with a per capita family income of R$100.01 to R$200.

HOW TO REGISTER FOR AUXÍLIO BRASIL?

to carry out the registration aid Brazil the family must be registered with the CadUniqueof the Federal Government, between 2020 and 2022.

If you are not registered in CadUnique and fits the requirements mentioned above, you need to look for the person responsible for Auxílio Brasil at the city hall of your city and register.

AID BRAZIL SEPTEMBER

In the ninth month of the year, the Payment of Aid Brazil September return to normal programming.

WILL THE BRAZIL SEPTEMBER AID BE EARLY?

No! In the month of September, the aid Brazil will be paid normally, that is, in the last ten working days of the month.

Check out the Brazil Assistance Calendar below and find out how much you receive.

ASSISTANCE BRAZIL SEPTEMBER CALENDAR

Final NIS 2: September 20;

Final NIS 3: September 21;

Final NIS 4: September 22;

Final NIS 5: September 23;

Final NIS 6: September 26;

Final NIS 7: September 27;

Final NIS 8: September 28;

Final NIS 9: September 29;

Final NIS 0: 30 September.

VALUE OF AID BRAZIL SEPTEMBER

As in August, the minimum amount of Aid Brazil will be from BRL 600. This amount will last until the end of the year.

INCREASE IN BRAZIL AID

O increase in Brazil Aid was approved in July. With this, the installments earned an additional R$ 200.

Therefore, the minimum amount of Auxílio Brasil, which was BRL 400, became BRL 600.

In addition to the Bolsa Família 2022, the Gas Allowance also experienced an increase. Therefore, the new benefit amount is R$ 110.

In August, some families, who also receive the gas voucher, received a higher amount of R$ 710.

WILL I RECEIVE BRL 710 IN SEPTEMBER?

In this month of September, the gas voucher will not be released. The benefit is paid only every 2 months.

see the Brazil Assistance Calendar 2022 below and find out when you receive the gas voucher again.

ASSISTANCE BRAZIL 2022 CALENDAR

