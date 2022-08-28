Chelsea close in on deal with Premier League rival’s defender for BRL 446 million

Chelsea is close to announcing new signing for the season

After hiring three new reinforcements for the season, the coach Thomas Tuchel is still eyeing a specific target before the transfer window ends.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

Wesley Fofanadefender of Leicesterwhich faces Chelsea this Saturday (27) at 11 am, is negotiating with the club, its rival in Premier League. According to ESPN’s James Olley, the Blues are expected to pay around £75 million to the unnamed athlete.

The amounts are not yet defined, as Leicester intends to earn the most from the player. The intention was to beat the 80 million pounds (R$ 475 million) when he sold Harry Maguire to Manchester United.

Revealed by Frenchman Saint-Étienne, Wesley Fofana arrived in English football in October 2020, where he made good performances and emerged. He arrives to replace Antonio Rüdiger, who left Chelsea for Real Madrid.

At Chelsea, Fofana would arrive to compete with Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly, Azpilicueta and Trevoh Chalobah.