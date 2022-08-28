Chevrolet launches Bolt 2023 with new style and price of R$ 329 thousand

Chevrolet launches across the country the new Bolt 2023, the brand’s best-selling electric model in the world and here in Brazil it debuted in 2019. New visual style, profound changes in the offer of equipment and safety items were accompanied by a good increase in price: R$ 329 thousand in a single version.





The restyled Bolt’s debut took a while since it was announced for last year. However, the semiconductor crisis hampered the production of the novelty that finally lands here.





At the front, the Bolt gains a new closed grille, sharper LED headlights, discreet changes in the side trim and at the rear, new translucent lanterns joined by a black piece.

The engine is exactly the same as the previous version. Purely electric thruster dr 203cv and 36.7 kgfm of instant torque. The 66 kWh battery pack maintains its range close to 400km, something we have already proven in a previous test. Officially GM speaks of 416km on the EPA cycle, used as standard in the United States, where it is produced.







more equipped

Some previously expected items are now available in Bolt. At the front, the presence of radar is noticeable as it now has Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), a set of 10 airbags and items such as blind spot and lane change alert and 360º camera in addition to a high-speed rear parking camera. resolution.





The multimedia is large with 10” over the panel that has undergone changes and now uses Bose sound with 7 speakers. Multimedia now has wireless integration for Apple CarPlay and wired for Android Auto, induction cell phone charger. With greater connectivity, it has an OnStar system with 20GB native Wi-Fi and a Protect & Connect package free for 12 months and paid beyond that period.





At the wheel we were able to test the Bolt on the good General Motors test track in Indaiatuba. As the car’s engine is exactly the same as well as the braking system and transmission, the feeling of driving the electric Bolt is exactly the same. Chevrolet’s mono volume has firm accelerations and delivers its torque immediately. Actuation of the traction and stability controls is very subtle and keeps the car on track. Ahead, we’ll review its day-to-day news for a more in-depth evaluation, especially the adaptive cruise control.





The first 40 customers will receive a wallbox installed at home with 7.4 Kw, enough to charge the car in nine hours. There are high power outlets, charging can be done in less than an hour.





It’s a shame that it now costs R$329,000, well above its competitors, although the Bolt has more security and connectivity items. However, in the United States in 2019 it cost US$40,000 and today it costs US$30,000, while for us it was launched for R$175,000 and only got more expensive over time. But without a doubt, technology has a higher price here and the Bolt will have its space in this exponentially growing electric market in the country.