Ciro Nogueira confirms Bolsonaro’s presence in debate at Band

posted on 08/27/2022 18:06



(credit: Isac Nobrega/PR)

The Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI), confirmed the presence of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) at the presidential debate scheduled for this Sunday (28/8), broadcast by TV Band. The information is from the newspaper. Folha de S. Paulowhich is one of the organizers of the event, together with the UOL portal, Band and TV Cultura.

Despite the indication of the head of the Civil House, the president’s advice has not yet confirmed Bolsonaro’s presence in the Band debate. In the middle of the week, ministers and interlocutors from the Planalto Palace stated that the president had decided not to participate in the event.

In addition to Jair Bolsonaro, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), used Twitter to confirm his presence in the electoral debate. This will be the first debate of the 2022 election and should mark the first live clash between the two poll leaders.

Lula and Bolsonaro recently met during the inauguration of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), as president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). Despite being in the same environment, the PT and the current president of the Republic did not get to interact.