Coins that can be worth R$ 30 thousand reais, check out the three featured

São José dos Campos-SP, August 27, 2022, by Marcos Eduardo Carvalho – Numismatics are those people who collect coins and are experts in the subject. For them, a seemingly ordinary coin can be worth up to R$30,000.

Continues after advertising





So, in this post, the idea is to show you some coins that can be worth a lot of money. Suddenly, you even have this little relic at home and you don’t know it. So you can even sell for a good value and profit from it.

On the other hand, for those who are a coin collector or would like to be, here are some tips on how to mine these relics. One of the suggestions is to take advantage of the internet to look for rarities, especially on used product sales sites. Next, we’ll show you three coins that can be worth R$30,000.

Continues after advertising





Republic currency

In 1889, Brazil proclaimed the Republic and ceased to be an Empire on November 15 of that year. However, the government at the time launched a gold coin that today can be worth close to R$30,000.

At the time, D. Pedro 2º had created this currency to pay bills abroad. So, if any of these models appear around, know that it will have a great market value. Even because it did not circulate along with other currencies.

Human Rights Currency

Now, it’s also possible to pay such a fortune in a R$1 coin. And it’s not fake news, because it’s a version created in 1998. At the time, the coin had the outline of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

On the occasion, the world celebrated 50 years of the letter and, therefore, the Brazilian government created this special currency. Then the diarysp suggests taking advantage and taking a look at your wallet or your piggy bank. After all, there might be one of those coins there.

However, it is also important to remember that it will not necessarily be worth R$ 30 thousand. Even because there is no tabled value. In fact, many experts estimate that this coin can cost BRL 200.

Heavy currency: Doubloon of Reis

Finally, the third tip is one of the first coins that appeared in Brazil. It was minted in Minas Gerais, in the 18th century, even when Brazil was dependent on Portugal. Thus, the 20 thousand réis Dobrão is one of the great rarities on the market and, yes, it can be worth R$ 30 thousand. In fact, it can be worth even more than that.

All because of the beauty and rarity of the material. After all, she weighs 53.8 grams. According to experts on the subject, it is one of the heaviest coins of all time.

Although it appeared in pre-independence times, it circulated in the market until the beginning of the republican period in Brazil. Therefore, a coin can be worth a fortune for collectors.