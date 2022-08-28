Companies that disclosed information on dividends and interest on equity in the week

Posted at 11:30 am

Below, check out the companies with shares traded on B3, the Brazilian Stock Exchange, which disclosed information on earnings (dividends and JCP) between August 22 (Monday) and August 26 (Friday).

Porto Seguro’s board of directors (PSSA3) approved the declaration of interest on equity (JCP) for the first half of 2022, in the amount of R$ 397,575,000.00 gross. The gross value of JCP corresponds to R$ 0.62330389068 per share.

The information was released on Wednesday, 24.

This amount will be subject to withholding income tax at the rate of 15%.

The credit corresponding to this interest will be booked, in net amounts, on August 30, 2022, individually for each shareholder based on the final shareholding position on that date (inclusive).

As of August 31, 2022, shares will be traded ex-rights to the aforementioned JCP.

Payment will be made until May 30, 2023, and may be made earlier, at the discretion of management.

Kepler Weber’s board of directors (KEPL3) has approved the payment of interest on equity (JCP).

The information was released on Wednesday, 24.

The gross amount is R$18,670,820.66 corresponding to the gross unit value of R$0.20910000 per common share.

The payment of JCP is subject to 15% withholding income tax.

All shareholders holding common shares issued by Kepler Weber on the base date of August 29, 2022 will be entitled to JCP.

Share trading as of August 30, 2022 will be ex-JCP.

JCP will be paid on September 8, 2022.

The board of directors of Lavvi Empreendimentos Imobiliários (LAVV3) approved the distribution of interim and interim dividends in the total amount of BRL 60 million. This amount corresponds to R$0.30700846287 for each common share.

The information was released on Thursday, 25.

People registered as shareholders on the base date of August 30, 2022 will be entitled to the declared dividend, respecting the negotiations carried out until that date, inclusive.

The shares will be traded ex-dividend as of August 31, 2022, inclusive.

The payment of dividends will be made on September 9, 2022.

Camil’s board of directors (CAML3) approved the payment of interest on equity (JCP).

The information was released on Thursday, 25.

The gross amount is R$25 million, corresponding to the gross unit value of R$0.070584263 per common share.

All shareholders holding common shares issued by the company on the base date of September 1, 2022 will be entitled to the JCP.

Share trading, as of September 2, 2022, inclusive, will be carried out on an “ex-interest on equity” condition.

JCP will be paid on September 13, 2022.

Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) approved the distribution of BRL 781,128,000.00 as early payment to shareholders in the form of Interest on Own Capital (JCP), for the third quarter of 2022.

The information was released on Friday, 26, after the market closed.

The value per share of JCP is R$0.27373551240.

The JCP will be paid on 09/30/2022 and will be based on the shareholding position of 09/12/2022, with transfers of shares as of 09/13/2022 made “ex” JCP.

Whatsapp:

To receive news join the group via the link:

https://chat.whatsapp.com/JBmLNFUS8EgL4ACrqx93ub

telegram

For news join this group: https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAFdKtmVSmTmfF68jIA

For graphical analysis enter this group: https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAFk1BILf5KNH9DlQ3A