Companies use credit card to offer illegal loan with abusive interest | National Journal

Companies have used the credit card of those who need money to offer an illegal loan with abusive interest.

Posters are everywhere. They offer cash on the spot, without bureaucracy, with payment in up to 12 installments on your credit card. Facility also found on the internet.

O National Journal contacted two of these alleged financial institutions. Over the phone, they explain how the loan works:

“We transform the card limit into cash on the spot. Approved the card, I ran it through the machine, approved it, I’ll give you the money right away”.

The reporter asked for a simulation worth R$3,000 to be paid in up to ten installments. In one of the alleged companies, which operates in Belo Horizonte, Brasília and Goiânia, to receive R$ 3 thousand in cash, the interested party has to assume a debt of more than R$ 4 thousand, debited from the credit card.

“There are ten installments of R$ 402.49. The limit available on the card of BRL 4,024.90 is required. We will pass the total amount: 4024.90”.

According to experts, it is a bad choice because of the abusive interest that the loan shark charges.

“Sometimes she doesn’t even realize she’s paying so much interest and how it can impact her salary. If you spend R$4,000 on credit and take home R$3,000 and pay it in ten installments, this is equivalent to an interest rate of 4.5% per month, almost 60% per year, which is a very high rate. . In a traditional bank, a rate for a personal loan would be around 2.5% per month, which represents half of the interest charged on this credit card”, explains Fabiano Santos, coordinator of the MBA in Finance at Ibmec-BH.

And if the card bill is not paid on time, the interest increases even more. “Not only do you lose your purchasing power on your credit card, for an eventual emergency in the future, but you will have a huge problem there to pay the bank’s interest, which will charge you for that invoice that was not paid on time. And these are the highest interest rates on the market”, says Fabiano.

In addition to being a trap, this type of loan cannot be carried out by any company. The association that represents the electronic means of payment sector understands that credit operations and loans are exclusive services of financial institutions authorized by the Central Bank and, if they are carried out by another type of agent, the practice must be restrained.

The Brazilian Federation of Banks says that this type of negotiation is illegal, harms the consumer and needs to be denounced.