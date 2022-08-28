CONMEBOL defines refereeing for the first leg of the Libertadores semi-finals

Conmebol defined today (27) the names of the refereeing teams that will be in charge of the games between Vélez x Flamengo and Athletico-PR x Palmeiras, in the semifinals of this year’s Copa Libertadores.

The matches of the Libertadores semifinals will be played between August and September. The first-leg duels are scheduled for August 30th and September 1st. While those who return between the 6th and 7th of September.

In Athletico-PR and Palmeiras, the refereeing team will be Chilean. The referee is in charge of Roberto Tobar, who will have Christian Schiemann and Claudio Rios as assistants. The fourth referee is Cristian Garay. VAR has Juan Lara (main), Angelo Hermosilla and Alejandro Molina.

For Vélez and Flamengo, CONMEBOL confirmed the name of the Colombians Wilmar Roldan as field referee. Alexander Guzman and Wilmar Navarro are the assistants and Jhon Ospina will be the fourth official. In VAR, the chosen team was Chilean: Julio Bascuñan (main), Rodrigo Carvajal and Claudio Urrutia.

SBT will prioritize the São Paulo market and will show the matches between Palmeiras and Athletico-PR, while the matches between Flamengo and Vélez Sarsfield will be broadcast on ESPN, exclusive to the Disney sports channel.