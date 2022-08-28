Copa do Brasil has renewed broadcasting rights and prize pool will go up

On Friday, the renewal of the contract between CBF and Rede Globo was announced for the transmission of the Copa do Brasil from 2023 to 2026. The agreement had an increase of around 50% in relation to the current one. Therefore, the prizes for participating clubs will increase from next year.

Currently, the broadcaster pays more than BRL 400 million per year until 2022. With the renewal, depending on certain goals being reached, the amount can exceed BRL 600 million. In addition to Globo, there were proposals from two agencies, IMG and Live Mode, in addition to SBT. The carioca channel presented a superior package.

As already happens in the current edition, there is negotiation to close with Amazon the transfer of good parts of the games. The hit is not yet enshrined, but it must happen. This also impacts the goal to be reached to boost the contract for CBF.

At CBF, there is a premise that the increase in the contract will be transferred to the awarding of clubs. In the model of the last contract, about 80% of the total value of the agreement was destined for the award of the clubs. A fifth of the total goes to the CBF, which applied a part of the costs of the Copa do Brasil, travel, promotions, etc.

With that, starting next year, almost R$ 500 million would be allocated as prizes for the clubs. Currently, the champion’s prize alone reaches R$ 60 million. The CBF has not yet detailed whether it will maintain the current distribution criteria. The information is from Rodrigo Mattos’ blog, from Uol.