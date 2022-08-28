Corinthians 2 x 1 Palmeiras Brazilian Women’s semifinal first leg

Corinthians went ahead of Palmeiras for a spot in the final of the Brazilian Women’s Championship. This afternoon (27), Alvinegro beat the rival by 2 to 1 at Neo Química Arena and now only needs a draw in the return duel to win the classification. The confrontation was still marked by a confusion between the two technical commissions at the end of the second half.

The second match between the teams is scheduled for September 10, a Saturday, at 2 pm, at Allianz Parque. To advance, Alviverde needs to win by two or more goals difference. If you win by just one, the definition of the spot goes to penalties.

Adriana received on the left, cut the mark and hit covering the goalkeeper Jully with less than two minutes of play. Even before the break, at 41, Camilinha, who advanced in speed and left everything the same. At the beginning of the final stage, the ball passed through the entire area in the corner until Adriana kicked it across and Jaqueline, in the small area, completed the goal and ensured the alvinegro triumph.

Confusion at the end

At 36′ of the second half, the technical commissions of the teams carried out a fight, with the right to exchange shoves, on the edge of the field. The players interfered to end the fight, but the referee consulted the VAR and distributes red cards. In addition to Edson, goalkeeper coach for Corinthians, Ricardo Bellicoach, and William Bittencourt, physical trainer, were expelled from the side of Palmeiras. Arthur Elias, alvinegro coach, was only yellow.

The whole fight caused a huge stoppage in the match, forcing the referee to give 11 minutes of added time.

Corinthians dominates first half

With less than two minutes of play, the hosts opened the scoring. Adriana received on the left, cut the marking and hit covering the goalkeeper july. The visitors’ response came in the 5′, with Bia Zaneratto, but Lelê went all out and managed to avoid the tie.

Even with the advantage, Corinthians continued to be better and had three chances to expand. In the 14’s, Gabi Portilho forced Jully to take it off with her feet. At 18′, the archer had to work again to save Adriana’s beautiful shot. A minute later, Tamires tried for cover and Jully, with her fingertips, avoided the goal.

Despite the dominance during the first half, it was Palmeiras who managed to score, at 41. Bia Zaneratto gave great assistance to Camilinhawho advanced in speed and touched the exit of the goalkeeper to leave everything the same.

Second step starts the same as first

At the beginning of the final stage, the club from Parque São Jorge scored the net before two minutes, once again. The ball passed through the entire area in the corner until Adriana kicked it across and Jaqueline, in the small area, completed it for the goal. The corner came after a beautiful kick from Jheniffer and another great intervention by Jully.

With the additions of Carol Baiana, who came at half-time, and Byanca Brasil, who came to the game at 21′, Alviverde improved on the field and started to balance the match. Bruna Calderan, head, had the best opportunity for Palmeiras and Adriana, for Corinthians.