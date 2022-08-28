Corinthians has the support of Fiel and wins Palmeiras to take advantage in the semi of the Brazilian

Corinthians started ahead in the dispute for a place in the final of the Women’s Brasileirão. On Saturday afternoon, the alvinegra team played in front of more than 18,000 Corinthians fans and beat Palmeiras 2-1 at the Neo Química Arena.

The alvinegra team was dominant during the first half, but they only managed to swing the net once, with Adriana, and ended up suffering the tie in the final minutes. In the second stage, Timão scored again, this time with Jaque, and got the victory and advantage for the return game.

Alvinegra schedule: Corinthians returns to the field on the 7th, after Data-Fifa. The ball rolls at 16:00 for the classic against São Paulo.

Escalation

Coach Arthur Elias had important returns from Gabi Zanotti and Gabi Portilho. So he sent the team to the field with Lelê, Diany, Andressa, Yasmim, Tamires, Gabi Morais, Gabi Zanotti, Jaqueline, Gabi Portilho, Adriana and Jheniffer.

My Helm

First time

Corinthians started the match under pressure and with 50 seconds into the game, they got a good opportunity. Gabi Portilho put pressure on Palmeiras’ offensive recomposition and stole the ball in the attacking field. At the bottom line, shirt 18 got the corner.

The first charge was ruled out by the defense, but in a new corner. This time, there was no one to avoid the alvinegro goal. The ball found Gabi Morais at the edge of the area and she triggered Adriana, who cleared the mark and hit it high, with no chance of defense for Jully.

Timão followed the pressure and reduced the spaces of Palmeiras. In the first opponent’s attempt, Lelê made a great defense in the right corner and removed the danger in a corner. The charge did not lead to danger and Corinthians made possession of the ball.

In the following minutes, the match became more studied by the teams and the strong initial pressure from Timão diminished. In the 15th minute, when Palmeiras got the ball wrong, Gabi Portilho stayed with it and invaded the area, but the low shot was saved by the archer alviverde.

Shortly after, the ball played in midfield was left in Corinthians’ attacking field and shirt 18, once again, pressed to keep it. In the back line, Portilho made the cross, but the defense cleared it before Jheniffer got the header.

The new alvinegra corner took danger once again and the second goal almost happened. The ball raised by Tamires found Adriana and the finish of shirt 16 exploded on the post before hitting the defender and going out through the back line. The new corner, now rehearsed, ended in a submission by Tamires, who forced Jully to make a good defense at the top and put the ball out.

With just over 20 minutes, Gabi Zanotti got her first shot after Adriana fixed the ball on the edge of the area, but the hit of shirt 10 went wide. Minutes later, Jaque got a good pass to Portilho on the right and shirt 18 entered the area. The defense made the protection in search of the goal kick, but she pressed and recovered the ball to make the touch with Jheniffer. Shirt number 9 hit the corner, but the ball skimmed past the baseline.

In the next move, more Corinthian pressure. The move now from the left found Adriana, who cleared the mark, invaded the area and hit a cross, but the ball went out. Minutes later, Gabi Zanotti lifted the ball in the area in a free-kick and Gabi Portilho tried to finish with a bicycle, but Jully kept the ball.

In the final five minutes, in one of the few arrivals, Palmeiras got the tie. On the opposing team’s counterattack, Diany didn’t get the cut in the middle and Camilinha received the pass at the entrance of the area to leave everything the same in Neo Química Arena.

Palmeiras started to have a little more presence on the field after the goal and put more pressure on the Corinthians defense in the final minutes. Neither team scored again and the game went to halftime at 1-1.

Second time

The alvinegra team returned unchanged for the second half, but continued to press the opponents. As in the first half, the pressure soon had an effect and Timão returned to the front of the scoreboard. Jheniffer got a good finish and forced Jully to make a save and put it in a corner. In the charge, the ball stayed alive in the area and, in the hit, was deflected by Jaque to the back of the net. 2 to 1 at Neo Química Arena.

Minutes later, the new alvinegra arrival left Portilho’s feet, on the right. She triggered Jaque again and shirt 30 tried to cross, but sent the ball closed and Jully kept it. Timão continued dominating the ball possession and the few actions of the following minutes.

With about 20 minutes, defender Andressa was knocked down in the defense field and had to receive assistance. Shirt 14 seemed to ask for a replacement and Mariza was called up, but she recovered and returned to the game.

Soon after, Corinthians was in danger again. Adriana received the pass through the middle, carried it and hit it from afar, but the ball deflected at the foot of the post and went out on goal kick. Minutes later, Palmeiras had a free kick near the alvinegra area, but sent the ball over the goal, without danger.

With 30 minutes, Arthur Elias made the first substitution in the alvinegra team. Grazi entered the field in place of Gabi Morais, who received applause from the white-and-white crowd. Minutes after the change, Lelê had to make a good defense to avoid a tie. In the corner kick, the header passed close to the post, but went out through the bottom line.

Shortly after, a confusion started after Gabi Portilho was knocked down on the side of the field. The referee called a foul, the corinthiana was down and a fight started after Ricardo Belli got close to the white-and-white athletes. The general disagreement took hold of athletes and the commission, and the referee had to look at VAR. The bid ended with the expulsion of coach alviverde and the ball rolled again.

In stoppage time, Arthur Elias moved the team once again. Gabi Zanotti, who is still recovering from injury, left the field for Mariza to enter. Minutes later, it was Jheniffer’s turn to give way to Bianca Gomes. With no time for anything else, the first game of the Brazilian Women’s semifinal came to an end 2-1 for Corinthians.

