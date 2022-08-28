Corinthians is the club that used more players in this Brasileirão

Soon after the elimination to São Paulo, in the semifinal of Paulistão, Vítor Pereira evaluated the challenges of Corinthians in the season and decided to implement a rotation in the alvinegro squad, in order to physically preserve his players for the marathon game he would face.

In this way, the Portuguese coach used from the most veteran players to revelations from the base in his lineups. This made Timão become, until now, the club that most used players in the Brazilian Championship, according to the website “Footstats”.

In all, Vítor Pereira put 40 different players in Brasileirão matches. Even running the pieces, the performance did not drop, given that the team occupies the 4th place in the table, with 39 points, and spent a good part of the first round in the lead.

It was in the Brazilian Championship this season that goalkeeper Carlos Miguel and striker Giovane debuted for Corinthians. The goalkeeper was the starter in the comeback victory, by 2 to 1, over Atlético-MG, in the 19th round, because Cássio was injured. Giovane, on the other hand, entered the second half in Timão’s first match in the championship, in a 3-1 victory over Botafogo.

More recently, Mateus Vital and Léo Natel entered the field in the defeat against Fortaleza, for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão, and became the last players used by the Portuguese coach.

Although he entered the second half against Leão do Pici, Natel should no longer wear the white mantle this season, given that the Corinthians board is close to making official the loan of the striker to Casa Pia, from Portugal.

With the deadline for signing up new players in the competition over, the tendency is that Corinthians will not make signings for the rest of the season, and Vítor Pereira should continue with the squad he has.

There is the possibility of the coach promoting the debut of other ‘kids’, in view of the good will of the Portuguese to work and make room for base athletes.

See a list of all the players used by Corinthians in the Brasileirão: