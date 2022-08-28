Corinthians wins Derby against Palmeiras and takes advantage in the semifinal of the Women’s Brasileirão







Timão celebrating Adriana’s goal (Photo: Rodrigo Gazzanel / Ag. Corinthians) Photo: Launch!

O Corinthians took advantage of the semifinals of the Brazilian Women’s Championship. The current champions won the Derby against palm trees, 2-1, in the first knockout match. Adriana and Jaqueline scored the Corinthians goals at Neo Química Arena, and Camilinha scored.

The return game between the teams is scheduled for September 19, at 2 pm, at Allianz Parque.

TIMÃO PRESSES AND OPENS THE SCOREBOARD

Despite the several absences due to injury, Corinthians started the match pressing Palmeiras, and opened the scoring in the first minute. Adriana received on the left wing, cut Júlia Bianchi’s marking and kicked in place. The ball covered Jully and went into the drawer.

The Brabas didn’t take the foot off the accelerated and got three good chances to extend the advantage in the middle of the first half. Adriana, Gabi Portilho and Tamires had their shots saved by goalkeeper Jully.

VERDÃO DETACHED AT THE END OF THE FIRST HALF

Palestrinas managed to withstand the pressure of the home team, and in the 40th minute of the initial stage, they tied the match. Bia Zaneratto thought it was a beautiful pass for Camilinha, who came face to face

The VAR consulted a possible offside in the bid, but the video referee validated the goal.

BRABAS COME BACK WITH EVERYTHING IN THE SECOND HALF

As it was in the first half, Corinthians started the final stage on top, and managed to regain the lead with a goal in the 2nd minute. After a corner, Adriana kicked cross, Jaqueline managed to deflect, took advantage of the small area to put the hosts in front.

The match became more balanced after the Corinthians goal. Arthur Elias’ team had a dangerous chance with Adriana, but the shot went wide of Jully’s post. Verdão responded with Ary Borges, who took a risk from afar, and Lelê almost got into trouble to defend, but managed to send it to a corner.

CONFUSION IN THE FINAL STAGE

In the 36th minute of the second half, the atmosphere heated up between the technical committees of Corinthians and Palmeiras, with a lot of pushing and shoving between the men. The Players had to separate the situation, and arbitration called the police to control the situation.

After consulting the VAR, the referee Deborah expelled Ricardo Belli and William Bittencourt, coach and physical trainer of Palmeiras, respectively, and Edson, coach of goalkeepers from Corinthians.

Verdão set up a blitz in stoppage time, but failed to score the equalizing goal.

CORINTHIANS 2 X 1 PALM TREES

BRAZILIAN CHAMPIONSHIP – SEMI-FINAL – IDA

Place: Neo Química Arena, São Paulo (SP)

Date and time: August 27, 2022 at 2 pm

Referee: Deborah Cecilia Cruz Correia (FIFA) [PE]

Assistants: Fernanda Nândrea Gomes Antunes (FIFA) [MG] and Anne Kesy Gomes de Sa (FIFA) [AM]

Video referee: Marcio Henrique de Gois (SP)

Audience/Income: 13,314 / BRL 365,384.00

goals: Adriana (1’1ºQ) (1-0), Camilinha (40’1ºQ) (1-1) and Jaqueline (2’2ºQ) (2-1)

Yellow cards: Diany, Tamires, Arthur Elias (COR); Thais Ferreira (PAL)

red cards: Ricardo Belli and William Bittencourt (PAL); Edson (COR)

CORINTHIANS

Lele; Diany, Andressa Pereira, Yasmim and Tamires; Gabi Morais (Grazi, 31/2Q), Gabi Zanotti (Mariza, 46/2Q) and Tamires; Adriana, Jaqueline and Jheniffer (Bianca Gomes, 50/2nd). Technician: Arthur Elias

PALM TREES

July; Bruna Calderan, Agustina Barroso, Thais, Thais Ferreira and Katrine (Carol Baiana, 1/2Q); Julia Bianchi, Ary Borges, Duda Santos (Sochor, 2/31) and Camilinha; Andresinha (Byanca Brasil, 2/31) and Bia Zaneratto. Technician: Ricardo Belli