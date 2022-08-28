Corinthians x Palmeiras in the semifinal of the Brazilian Women’s Championship has confusion between technical commissions: “Papelão dos men” | Brazilian female

The final stretch of the second half of the first leg of the Brazilian Women’s semifinal between Corinthians and Palmeiras was marked by a confusion carried out by male members of the technical committees.

There was an exchange of shoves, and the players had to separate the situation. Arbitration also had to call the police. There were more than seven minutes of stoppage.

Commentator Paulo César Vasconcelos criticized the attitude of professionals:

– Men making fun of me. Technical commissions need to be benchmarks for good behavior. What we see are men shaming. Unfortunate. A cardboard of the men that integrate the technical commissions. Women intervening to calm tempers – said PC.

1 of 1 Confusion between Corinthians and Palmeiras technical committees — Photo: Reproduction sportv Confusion between Corinthians and Palmeiras technical commissions — Photo: Reproduction sportv

The referee applied three red cards (coach Ricardo Belli and physical trainer William Bittencourt, from Palmeiras, and Edson, goalkeeper coach from Corinthians) and one yellow card (Arthur Elias, coach of Corinthians).

With the ball rolling, Corinthians won 2-1 and plays for a tie in the return game, September 10th (Saturday), at 2 pm, at Allianz Parque. Palmeiras, on the other hand, need to win by a goal difference to take the dispute to penalties or from two to advance directly.

