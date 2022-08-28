Correction in the Income Tax Table: how much would it cost?

The correction of the Income Tax Table was once again on the agenda among candidates for the presidency. The matter had already been addressed in past elections, however the readjustment of the table could cost public coffers billions.

All the candidates with the highest number of voting intentions in the polls, Ciro Gomes (PDT), Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and Lula (PT), speak in their proposals about changes in the tax table and a possible tax reform. The costs and fiscal impacts that the measure could cause, however, were left aside.

What happens to the 40% fine in the labor agreement?

Current Income Tax Table

The current Income Tax Table shows a significant gap. Through it, Brazilians with a monthly income of up to R$ 1903.98 are exempt from the collection. Check out.

Up to BRL 1903.98 Free BRL 1903.99 to BRL 2826.66 7.50% BRL 2826.67 to BRL 3751.05 15% BRL 3751.06 to BRL 4664.68 22.50% Above BRL 4664.68 27.50%

In his proposals, Bolsonaro signaled that he would raise this amount to the equivalent of five minimum wages (R$6,060, based on the 2022 floor). This was already a proposal of the president in the 2018 elections that was not fulfilled.

Lula also talks about expanding the range for incomes of up to R$ 5,000. Ciro Gomes follows the same path of raising the current exemption range.

How much would the correction in the IR Table cost?

These are the proposals. But how much would it cost the public coffers to put them into practice?

According to calculations carried out by the National Federal Revenue Service, the changes cited by Lula and Bolsonaro would cost around R$21.5 billion and R$32.6 billion, respectively. These values ​​were calculated only considering the change in the exemption range.

Lag in the Income Tax Table

The lag in the Income Tax Table from 1996 to 2022 reaches 147.37%. This means that more and more Brazilians are forced to pay, as salaries are updated annually. This situation directly interferes with the purchasing power of citizens, which has been falling in recent years.

The last adjustment was made by the government of former president Dilma Roussef in 2015.

Income Tax Projects

Projects that aim at rebuilding the tax collection system in Brazil always appear, precisely to try to reduce this very significant discrepancy. But, as you can see, none of them are actually completed. Many end up shelved.

How to anticipate the limit increase on the Nubank card?

The most recent is the bill by Senator Rogério Carvalho (PT). The text provides for exemption for those with income of up to R$ 3,300 and determines the correction of the table based on the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index), the country’s official inflation indicator.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: rafapress / Shutterstock.com