Country singer’s wife was victim of harassment in hospital

Wife of famous country singer was victim of harassment in hospital

Francine Toaldowife of the country singer George Henriquegave an interview to Domingo Espetacular, from Record TV, to report the harassment he suffered in a hospital in Goiânia.

According to details revealed by the famous singer’s wife, a doctor ended up acting strangely while performing an intimate exam on Francine, who was medicated and drowsy.

According to her account, the harassment happened during the exam, after Francine had severe pain. During the examination, the patient would have to be covered by a kind of curtain, but the doctor would have to open it to observe her.

Luckily, the singer’s wife was accompanied by her mother-in-law, who noticed the doctor’s strange attitudes and asked him to leave. “If she had gone alone, then the issues would have been completely different. And the possibilities are what scare me.”said George Henrique during the interview.

This last Thursday, the Hospital do Coração de Goiânia (Hcor) was ordered to pay compensation for moral damages to Francine Toaldo, who was a victim of sexual harassment on the premises of the hospital.

VENT

Also according to the singer’s wife, the harassment would have happened in October last year, but it was only now that Francine got the strength to make the alert.

“I was ashamed to say many things. And my lawyer has always encouraged me to speak up, help other women,” said the woman in an interview with Domingo Espetacular.