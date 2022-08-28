Cristina Kirchner: images of clashes between supporters of Argentina’s vice president and the police | World

Kirchner’s supporters began to gather around her home in Recoleta, in the Buenos Aires region, after the Public prosecutor asked for 12 years in prison against herin addition to disqualification from holding public office.
The protest escalated on Saturday (27/8), after security forces installed fences around the house of the former president, who ruled the country from 2007 to 2015.
The vice president’s house dawned surrounded by bars and police – Photo: Getty Images
“Today I woke up with the corner of my house literally under siege (…) They want to prohibit absolutely peaceful and joyful demonstrations of love and support that take place in the face of the already undeniable persecution of the judicial party”, stated Kirchner in a letter addressed to the mayor of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.
“Mr. Larreta’s logic is the same as that of the judiciary party. For Macristas: care and protection. For Peronists: bars, municipal police infantry and even sticks, tear gas and pepper spray as on Monday night. said that night: they never were and never will be democratic,” he added in the letter.
Hours later, supporters of the former president broke down the fences and there were clashes between them and the riot police.
Cristina gave a short speech outside her house and thanked her followers for their support — Photo: Gett Images
At least five police officers were injured and four protesters were arrested, according to local media reports.
At the end of a tense day, amid thousands of protesters and chanting “Cristina president,” Kirchner gave a short speech on a makeshift stage outside her home.
“In a democracy, the right to freedom of expression is fundamental,” she said.
Protesters clashed with police as they tried to break down barriers around the vice president’s home (Photo: Getty Images)
The clash between protesters and riot police resulted in several injuries and arrests (Photo: Getty Images)
She then addressed her followers: “I want to thank you and ask you to rest. It’s been a long day.”
Fernández de Kirchner, 69, is accused of defrauding the state, in addition to being investigated for being involved in a plot to embezzle public resources while he was president.
The arrest warrant provoked the indignation of his followers. Kirchner says she is being stalked.