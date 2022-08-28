Cruzeiro: ‘Professional game against children’, says Nutico fan

photo: reproduction Nutico fans were outraged by the game in BH The disappointment of Nutico fans was even more accentuated after the 4-0 rout against Cruzeiro, this Friday (26/8), at Independência, by Serie B. Youtube of red-and-white influencers, fan Paulo Arajo said that the duel in Belo Horizonte was between “professionals and children”.

“Today was a hit. Have you ever watched a professional game against children? That was it. It was a hit. It was the third year of high school against the fourth grade. It was a massacre. Nutico didn’t even see the ball today,” said Paulo Arajo.

The alvirrubro fan said that the athletes are dedicated, but lack of quality. “They are very dignified, honorable people, who are making an effort, but they are terrible. 90% of this squad next year will be in Brasiliense, in Juazeirense,” he said.

Cruzeiro x Nutico: photos from the match at Independencia for Serie B Cruzeiro beat Nutico 4-0 at Independencia, in Belo Horizonte, in the 26th round of Serie B – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Another fan of the podcast, Hathos Rildo said that Timbu lacked everything in the game in Belo Horizonte. “O Nutico there was nothing, the team cruise trained, it was shameful, vexatious. It makes fun of Nutico’s performance.”

The Serie B lantern Nutico, with 21 points. The first club outside the relegation zone is CSA, with 26 points.