Cryptocurrency Investor at a Loss in 2022; see which cryptos are down

Salvador, Saturday, 27 August, by Efferson Oliveira — In this post we will show The biggest cryptocurrency drops this year. In this way, you will understand the basics of this market option. As well as, which cryptos are giving a negative return relative to other cryptocurrencies.

Instability of cryptocurrencies

Currently, it is evident the strong variations that the cryptocurrency market has been suffering over the months in 2022. Thus, it is almost a pleonasm to say that cryptocurrency investors are experiencing difficult times this year. Since the largest cryptocurrencies on the market, Bitcoin and Ether, suffered a sharp drop. That is, they lost more than 50% of their market value. Notwithstanding, Cardano and Solana tokens lost 66% and 79% of their market value respectively this quarter.

Therefore, you must understand that factors such as the pandemic. As well, the armed conflicts in Europe strongly favored the current moment of financial instability. In addition, several countries are facing severe financial recession. That is, its domestic consumption tends to decrease. In this way, a lower level of consumption becomes routine around the world.

low crypto

Thus, below are some examples of cryptocurrencies that accumulated their value throughout the year 2022. Thus, presenting only one negative result in the financial market this year.

Monero (XMR): When exchanged, these cryptocurrencies generate stealthy addresses and are used only once, which is considered “untraceable”. However, this cryptocurrency has gained a dubious reputation as the favorite currency of ransomware groups and extremist groups. Its devaluation was -56.2% in 2022.

A professor and students at the National University of Singapore came up with an idea for a sharding-focused network, the Zilliqa blockchain, that could increase network efficiency and speed. However, its performance was not so good in 2022, thus presenting a devaluation of -51.1% Huobi Token (HT): Huobi is an Ethereum-based loyalty token for the Huobi Global cryptocurrency exchange that offers discounts and grants voting rights to the exchange’s users. Its devaluation was -46.7% in 2022.

Final considerations

Therefore, as stated above, understand that the cryptocurrency market is highly volatile. That said, it offers opportunities that you’ll hardly find in any other industry. Since, it is subject to great valuations. As well as huge devaluations. That is, it is worth being extra careful when investing your money.