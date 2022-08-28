Deflation period not likely to last long, warn experts

posted on 08/28/2022 06:00



The record drop of 0.73%, in August, in the Extended Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15) — which is the preview of official inflation — increased the chances of a second month of rate deflation. With the data released last week by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), analysts began to review again the forecast for the cost of living indicator at the end of this year — which ranges between 6.5% and 7%.

However, according to experts heard by the Correio, caution is needed, as the inflation dragon is not fully tamed. The volume is high and persistent, both in Brazil and worldwide. Here, the famine is widespread in the economy, with 63% of the items surveyed registering high prices, according to IBGE data.

Analysts point out that current deflation is not sustainable, because the recent drop in fuel taxes has an expiration date — December this year. As they point out, this is a sign that the measures adopted have only an electoral objective and do not have a strategy to control inflationary pressures. Risk is a much more aggravated scenario in the near future. When taxes are recomposed next year, inflation may return, and even more strongly.

Despite considering the possibility of the country experiencing “two to three months” of deflation, the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, did not celebrate the fall in prices, because the price of food remains above the expectations of the monetary authority. “We think we can’t let our guard down,” he said last Friday at an event for investors.

Inconsistency

In Brazil, which has a history of hyperinflation that has haunted neighbors in crisis — such as Argentina (71% per year) and Venezuela (137%) — the IPCA has been running in the double digits since September 2021. In addition to the rise in commodity prices, investors’ distrust in relation to the fiscal issue has made the dollar more appreciated and increased the demand for risk premiums on interest rates on public bonds.

“The current deflation is not structural because prices are not falling due to consistent factors. It is still an economic policy action by the government, which uses the instruments it has. But the official deadline for this tax drop is until December. And there may be a rebound effect at the beginning of 2023, when there is a return, generating more inflation due to transfers throughout the chain”, explained the chief economist at Mirae Asset, Julio Hegedus.

Economist Simão Davi Silber, a professor at the University of São Paulo (USP), also recognizes that this deflation process is temporary and should cause prices to rise again next year. “These electoral measures work in the short term, but they do not help to consolidate a deflationary process. They only affect the price, without changing the structure of inflation in the economy. On the other hand, reducing state taxes breaks the federative pact”, he explained.

In the expert’s assessment, Brazil has an inflation problem, which affects the poorest and that it is necessary to be at the center of the electoral debate. “Inflation is a perverse tax. The first policy that a management should do is not having inflation”, he stressed.

For the government, however, high inflation is good from a nominal point of view because it helps to increase revenue and reduce public debt — it increases nominal GDP, which is the denominator in the calculation of the gross public debt rate. The reduction of taxes on fuels contributed to the drop of 4.51% of the transport group in the IPCA of July, according to IBGE data.

On the other hand, prices in the food and beverage group — which weigh the most on the cost of living of poor families — remain high, with increases accumulated in the 12 months through July (14.72%), above the 10.07% of official inflation. .

Despite President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) election speech, Brazilian inflation is one of the highest among the 15 largest economies on the planet, in the 12-month period up to July. The country is in 12th place in the global ranking by Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for 2021 and recorded the 4th highest inflation last July, losing to Russia (15.10%), United Kingdom (10.10%) and Spain (10 .80%), according to data from the Trading Economics website.

“Deflation helps a lot to reduce inflation this year, but keeps the risks high for next year. The fiscal still uncertain may continue to harm inflation and what can help are weaker commodities with the possible global recession. In theory , it would help inflation, but it will depend on the fiscal being well on its way to controlling the exchange rate and here there are many risks”, highlighted Sergio Vale, chief economist at MB Associados.

According to estimates by economist Alessandra Ribeiro, a partner at Tendências Consultoria, even with this deflationary scenario, the BC will not give up a stronger monetary tightening and should carry out another hike in the basic rate of the economy in September. As a result, the Selic rate should rise from 13.75% to 14% per year, a level that should remain until June 2023.

“Inflation is very persistent and widespread, and the government is not helping on the fiscal side, which makes it difficult for the BC to make the IPCA converge to the target,” he explained.





short flight deflation

distant horizon

Structural inflation is one of the major problems for the Central Bank (BC) to deliver the country’s official inflation within the target. With the increase, in 2021, the monetary authority was unable to bring the rate below the ceiling of 5.25%, and the consensus among analysts is that this will be repeated this year and next.

According to estimates by Eduardo Velho, chief economist at JF Trust Gestora de Recursos, this structural inflation is around 4%. Therefore, he reinforces that the BC must have difficulty meeting the target set for 2024, of 3%.

“This is structural inflation and, therefore, Brazil is very far from achieving a target of 3% or close to that of developed countries,” he pointed out.

In the opinion of Roberto Padovani, chief economist at Banco BV, there are two analyzes in the market: the first, that inflation started to fall after reaching its peak between April and May; the second is that the BC will not be able to meet the target this year and 2023. The convergence of inflation to the target will be slow and this should only occur in 2024.

Challenge

The inflation ceiling for this year is 5% and, even with the constant downward revisions, the most optimistic forecasts for the IPCA in December are above this level — they range between 6% and 6.5%.

“There are still several factors that weigh for the BC to control inflation. One of them is that the current target, of 3.5%, will drop to 3% by 2024. This is one of the most challenging points for the conduct of monetary policy” , highlighted Padovani.

The specialist kept the forecasts at 5.50%. According to BV projections, the IPCA in 2023 will end the year at 5.5% and will remain above the target ceiling of 4.75%. “Inflation will fall from the peak of 12% to 5.5% next year, but to reach 3% in 2024, it will require more from monetary policy. stressed.

José Márcio Camargo, chief economist at Genial Investimentos, points out that current inflation is largely the result of the supply shock. Even with the fall in taxes and the current scenario of deflation, the IPCA will remain above the target this year and in 2023.

“The problem is not just the indexation of the economy, but supply, which is more difficult to increase than demand, because it depends on a set of decisions taken over time,” he explained.

Luis Otávio de Souza Leal, chief economist at Banco Alfa, highlighted that the market is underestimating this year’s inflationary inertia, which will be inherited in 2023. For lower inflation, a higher Selic will be needed than the current one. “To bring it to the target, a higher basic interest rate is needed. In other words: for the same Selic, we would have higher inflation”, he reinforced.



