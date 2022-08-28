Diablo Immortal suffers from player shortages in PvE and PvP modes

Little inhabited servers are making life difficult for some more dedicated players

When Diablo Immortal made its debut in early June, many players praised Blizzard’s decision to offer a large number of servers in different regions. However, many endgame players are feeling that the developer exaggerated their expectationsas the game’s matchmaking is suffering from a lack of people.

“Is it just my impression, or did Blizzard expect too much from their own game?”, asks user ConterK in a dedicated thread on Reddit. In response, some players are already suggesting that the developer merge the populations of less populated servers to fix the issue.

The problems seem mainly affect the endgame activities of Diablo Immortal, which require characters with at least level 60 and a certain level of item quality. Those who meet these parameters are usually more dedicated players who tend to spend more time in the game — which may not be the case for most of your current community.

Empty servers affect several game mechanics

Another Diablo Immortal mechanic that seems to be suffering from a lack of players is its item market. In an environment where few active people share the same server, some players are also reporting difficulties selling stocks or finding attractive options for your characters.

An environment with not enough people also hurts the game’s PvE modes, especially high-level raids that require groupings of up to 8 players. The situation seems to vary a lot between the game’s servers.especially harming people who, to avoid lags and connection problems, decided to start their adventures in the most uninhabited corners of the game.

the question whether shows more serious in PvP matchesespecially due to the fact that they have several level filters — the more uninhabited a server, lower the chances of finding someone with a compatible profile. So far, Blizzard has not officially commented on the matter, nor does it offer tools that allow migrating characters between different servers.

