discover 5 franchises of up to R$ 60 thousand

Many people who want to have their own business have already thought about opening a franchise, after all, they seem to be the safest form of investment in this context, since you will be working with a brand that already exists and works very well with other managers.

What holds back many of those interested is the fact that some of them are very expensive and require tremendous bureaucracy! Okay, but what if we told you that you can invest little and open one of them in your home? Because that’s the idea of ​​franchising home based. Here we list some of the best for you to start the project with only R$ 60 thousand.

1- House at home

We will then start with the Vivenda do Camarão restaurant chain, which has a micro-franchise for the sale of fresh frozen products using e-commerce as a sales method. To join, an initial investment of R$ 60 thousand is necessary, however the expected return varies from 12 to 24 months. It’s a very quick and beneficial thing.

Part of the application will be used to finance the equipment that the franchisee will have to use to run the business. The target audience are restaurants, bars, hotels, companies and some other establishments.

2- Green Nation

The amount required to become a reseller of Nação Verde products starts at R$26,900, an amount that already covers the franchise fee and also your initial stock.

The person who wants to be franchised will receive a commission of 25% on the sales that are made. In addition, it is worth noting that the monthly cost of the operation is high, but its annual billing can reach R$ 120 thousand.

3- Rent a Bag

This company works by renting suitcases for which an initial investment should be only R$ 18,000, with the company already offering all the necessary training, as well as promotional material.

The monthly royalty rate may vary depending on the number of bags available, but keep in mind that these can be purchased at corporate prices.

4- Bread Media

The company Mídia do Pão works by allowing the disclosure of companies to be done in bread bags, pizza boxes and even in some delivery packages. The initial investment varies from BRL 4,900 to BRL 20,000 with advertising fees or royalties not being charged.

The payback period is six months to one year. The monthly billing reaches R$ 14 thousand, but this always depends on some variables.

5- Cia Caregivers

This company works with caregivers for the elderly and needs an investment that starts at R$ 45 thousand. There is also an advertising fee of BRL 1,800 and fixed royalties of BRL 2,250.

According to the team itself, the period stipulated for the return is up to a year and a half, but they claim that it is super possible to start the business in the style home based; however, it would be interesting to get a physical space as the company grows.