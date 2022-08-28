Discover which superfoods are not fattening and are good for you

Daily food is one of the most important factors to take care of the health of the body. Therefore, it is necessary to know that there are superfoods capable of generating gains and that have a very low level of calories.

Low-calorie superfoods to include in the diet

1 – Blueberry or blueberry

You can find blueberries, also known as blueberries, an excellent source of antioxidants and other nutrients. A cup full of this sweet and very tasty berry has only 80 calories. Some recent studies show that this fruit has the power to improve memory and fight brain cell degeneration. Blueberries are rich in vitamin C, vitamin K and fiber.

2 – Cabbage

One of the great superfoods to include in your diet is kale leaf, known only as kale. Like all dark leafy greens, it is an excellent food rich in vitamin C and iron. In addition, it also has magnesium, vitamin K, calcium and lots of fiber.

3 – Apple

Another outstanding food when thinking about complete nutrients for the organism is the litter. Apples contain a variety of phytochemicals, including quercetin, catechin, phloridzin, and chlorogenic acid. All are strong antioxidants that a study of Nutrition Journal suggests they may help prevent DNA damage that leads to cancer.

4 – Pomegranate juice

If you are looking for a good superfood, you should bet on pomegranate juice. A recent UCLA study showed that 100% pomegranate juice is more potent than wine in terms of antioxidants. It is also a good source of potassium, which works directly in muscle recovery.

5 – Greek yogurt without cream

Low-fat Greek yogurt is another superfood that deserves attention in your diet. In addition, it has few calories, as pointed out by several marinists. O yogurt It is a great source of protein.

6 – Non-starchy vegetables

Peppers and cauliflower are examples of vegetables that can be consumed and that have very low calories. In addition to them, cucumber and other non-starchy vegetables also have the same characteristics.

In addition to all the superfoods mentioned above, other products that also offer a lot of nutrients are:

Broccoli;

Spinach;

Carrots;

Seeds and grains;

Seaweed.

They are all low in calories.