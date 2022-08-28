Doohan beats Drugovich and wins in Belgium. Fittipaldi is 5th – Formula 2 News

Jack Doohan won the main race of the Belgian round of Formula 2, held this Sunday (28) at Spa-Francorchamps. The Australian made a great start and made use of a better pit-stop than Felipe Drugovich to take the lead and claim his third victory of the 2022 season.

Liam Lawson, winner of the sprint race, came in third, closing the weekend with two podiums. Richard Verschoor was fourth, ahead of Enzo Fittipaldi, who fought hard throughout the race and finished fifth, with Logan Sargeant close behind.

David Beckmann defended himself on the final lap of Ayumu Iwasa’s attack and crossed the finish line ahead of the Japanese in seventh. Jüri Vips and Clement Novalak, Drugovich’s MP teammate, completed the top ten.

Théo Pourchaire retired in the first few laps and is now 43 points behind Drugovich in the standings.

Formula 2 returns next weekend, in Zandvoort, for the 12th round. O BIG PRIZE tracks all the activities of the 2022 F2 season.

▶️ Subscribe to both GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

▶️ Discover the GRAND PRIZE channel on Twitch by clicking here!

Jack Doohan and Felipe Drugovich (Photo: Reproduction/F2)

F2 set off for the main race with very mild weather in Belgium, but without any chance of rain. The thermometers marked 17°C, with the asphalt reaching 22°C and relative humidity of around 70%.

In pole position, Drugovich made a great start, keeping the lead with some margin. Fittipaldi, on the other hand, struggled and was overcome by an impressive Doohan, who drove better and jumped from fourth to second. Sargeant, in third, started very badly, giving the impression that he even had problems. The American crossed the finish line at the end of the first lap only in seventh, just ahead of Pourchaire.

With no incidents at the start, the top ten after the first turn were: Drugovich, trying to escape at the front, but being closely followed by Doohan, Beckmann, Fittipaldi, Lawson, Verschoor, Sargeant, Pourchaire, Ralph Boschung and Marcus Armstrong.

On lap 3, Pourchaire started to feel strangely slow on the track, apparently from loss of power. He still tried to stay, but in vain: he had to retire to the pits and started rooting for Drugovich at least not to win, since, in an eventual victory for the Brazilian, the difference in the championship would be 50 points.

Meanwhile, on the track, Fittipaldi struggled to regain positions and prevent the attack of rivals behind. On lap 5, the Brazilian shared several corners with Lawson, and the two even touched, but the New Zealander got the better of him and took fourth place.

In front, Doohan was already 0s5 from Drugovich and was trying to approach even more effectively in search of overtaking, but the World leader was able to be faster in the second sector, more locked in, and kept his distance.

On the eighth lap, the pit-stop window was opened for the drivers who opted for the soft tires in the first leg of the race. Fittipaldi was the first to change tires, followed by Sargeant. At the American’s stop, however, the mechanics released him in the middle of the traffic that formed in the pit-lane, almost causing a crash. It didn’t take long for the race direction to note the incident. In addition to the duo, Armstrong, Boschung, Vesti, Tatiana Calderón, Roy Nissany and Jehan Daruavala also stopped.

Théo Pourchaire was devastated by the abandonment (Photo: Reproduction/F2)

Who also had problems at the stop was Lawson, on the front right and rear left tyres, but he got back in front of Fittipaldi. On lap 10, the Brazilian went on to attack the Carlin driver, in contention for tenth place after the pit stops. The New Zealander took a swipe at Enzo, who ended up off the track and returned in front of Lawson, but had to return the position for having gained the advantage.

Meanwhile, Doohan came in to make his pit-stop and Drugovich continued on the track, trying to open up as much of an advantage as possible to get back in front of the Australian after the mandatory exchange. But the MP called the Brazilian next and did not do such a good job. With that, the leader returned behind the Virtuosi pilot.

Several disputes for positions took place in the back pack. Hauger and Armstrong were also side by side, sharing turns and even going off the track. Both the Norwegian and the New Zealander received 5s of punishment in the sequence.

On lap 14, Drugovich got considerably closer to Doohan, who was trying to make his way through the midfield to avoid a direct confrontation for the victory against the Brazilian. In the following laps, the riders who had started with medium tires started to make their stops and, with that, the group that had started with the soft compounds started to move up positions.

On lap 17, Verschoor and Clement Novalak finally pitted, and the positions were re-established. Doohan appeared in the lead, with the advantage for Drugovich varying between 1s and 1s2. Lawson was third, with Fittipaldi fourth. Sargeant, Beckmann, Dennis Hauger, Verschoor, Armstrong and Frederik Vesti rounded out the top-10.

From lap 19, Verschoor began to print a strong pace, first leaving Hauger behind and rehearsing the overtake on Beckmann. The difference in performance was due to the Dutchman’s strategy, who stretched his stint with the mediums to the maximum and became much faster than his opponents in the final turns. Sargeant and Fittipaldi were the next to be passed, and Verschoor’s fight became to discount the 8s difference to Lawson, who was in third place.

With five laps to go, Doohan was already 2s ahead of Drugovich, who had 5s over Lawson. With Pourchaire out, the Brazilian knew that second place was also a great deal and started to control the good position.

Formula 2 2022, Belgian round, Spa-Francorchamps, final result:

1 J DOOHAN virtuosi 25 laps two F DRUGOVICH PM +1,942 3 L LAWSON carlin +8,714 4 R VERSCHOR trident +12,479 5 AND FITTIPALDI Charouz +20,481 6 L SARGEANT carlin +21,266 7 D BECKMAN Van Amersfoort +22,365 8 IWASA DAMS +22,498 9 J VIPS High-tech +23,899 10 C NOVALAK PM +24,746 11 F DRESS ART +31,001 12 D HAUGER price +37,471 13 M ARMSTRONG High-tech +39,756 14 R BOSCHUNG fields +40,683 15 M SATO virtuosi +43,718 16 C WILLIAMS trident +45,683 17 THE CORDEEL Van Amersfoort +52,243 18 T CALDERON Charouz +57,384 19 R NISSANY DAMS +1:02,827 20 J DARUVALA price +1:46,358 21 L ZENDELI fields +3 LAPS T POURCHAIRE ART NC

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of BIG PRIZEin addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Escanteio SP.