Drunk man tries to grab tail of PM helicopter in Santa Catarina

Around 4:30 pm this Friday, 26, an unusual situation caught the attention of the professionals who crew the Helicopter Águia, of the Military Police of Santa Catarina (PM-SC). A man with visible signs of intoxication tried to climb into the helicopter that was starting a flight by grabbing the tail.

The aircraft was at the disposal of Operação Presença, at Praça Central Lauro Loyola, in Barra Velha. As soon as the take-off procedure began, the team saw the citizen hanging.

As soon as he was informed about the situation, the helicopter commander performed a quick takeoff and yaw to move away from the man and avoid a collision with the tail rotor, followed by the crew disembarking to carry out the containment of the man.

In the act of containment, the man suffered a minor head injury, being attended by the Air Operations Garrison on the spot and by a team of the Military Firefighters who were called in support.

Even so, a garrison of the Military Police was called to register the occurrence and guarantee the safety of the citizens who were there. The crew, aircraft and other people who attended the site were unharmed.

detained

The man was attended to and had an ethyl-containing breath, in addition to having a bottle containing alcoholic beverage. Some witnesses also reported that the same citizen had put himself in front of a vehicle days before.

In a video recorded by a resident who was following the operation, it is possible to see that the man in question is sitting on a bench in the square. As soon as the helicopter takes off, it gets up and tries to grab the tail. Soon, the police officers who are at the doors of the aircraft jump to the ground to contain the attempt. The person who was recording stops focusing on the helicopter due to the fright of the situation.

He received first aid at the scene and was detained. A PM car took the man to the Police Station for the appropriate procedures.