Earth’s highest temperature was recorded in 1913

Europe has gained the news in recent months due to heat waves. Now, China has seen thermometers hit 45ºC in a period of drought and high temperatures that has lasted more than a month.

It is the longest and hottest heat wave in China since national records began in 1961, climate historian Maximiliano Herrera told the magazine. New Scientist.

The highest temperature ever recorded on Earth was 56.7°C, in July 1913, in Death Valley, in the middle of the Mojave Desert in California (USA). It seems strange that this 109-year-old record has yet to be broken, and indeed, this brand has its controversies.

Because it is a very old record, there are some doubts as to whether this temperature was really that high. Not least because the record was not double-checked.

In any case, the record has already been approved by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), which recently stated that it will revise the mark.

Other locations have recorded even higher temperatures, although measurements have not been proven.

El Azizia, in Libya, for example, may have had a heat of 58°C in 1912, a mark not considered by international bodies.

Recently, Death Valley has returned to record extreme and more reliable temperatures. Since 1931, the World Meteorological Organization has more accurately computed global temperatures. Taking this date into account, in 2013, Death Valley broke the heat record with 54°C.

Seven years later, in August 2020, the place once again broke the heat record when the thermometers reached 54.4°C, a mark not yet validated by the WMO. Death Valley also holds the record for the hottest month ever. In July 2018, the average temperature at the location was 42.3°C.

In addition to being in a desert, the depth and relief make Death Valley a very hot place in summer. By being at low altitude, the heat does not dissipate and returns to the ground. The valley also collaborates so that the hot air is “trapped” and returns to the bottom of the place.

Death Valley is the only representative of the Americas on the list of the hottest places on Earth. Discover below other high heat places, with high temperatures recorded in recent years:

In July 2016, a temperature of 53.9ºC was recorded in the city of Basra, Iraq. Image: Moises Saman/The New York Times

Ouargla, Algeria: located in the Sahara desert, the site recorded 51.3ºC in July 2018.

Mitribah, Kuwait: This remote area already reached 53.9ºC in July 2016.

Basra, Iraq: The city’s airport recorded the same 53.9ºC, also in July 2016.

Turbat, Pakistan: the city in the south of the country has already suffered from the heat of 53.7ºC, in May 2017.

Quriyat, Oman: This city holds the record for the hottest night ever, when temperatures reached 42.6ºC in June 2018.

In Brazil, the heat record was 44.8ºC, recorded in Nova Maringá, Mato Grosso, in November 2020, according to data from the National Institute of Meteorology. Of the ten hottest brands in the history of Brazil, eight were registered since 2005.

Global warming

The high temperatures in recent years are no coincidence. The seven warmest years on record all came after 2015, with 2016, 2019 and 2020 in the top 3. 2021 wasn’t that hot, but it’s in the top 7. Since the 1980s, every decade has been warmer than the previous one. The extreme heat that has been registered in Europe shows that 2022 should continue on the list.

According to scientists, the reason for so much heat is global warming.

Last year was the seventh year in a row that the global temperature was more than 1°C above pre-industrial levels. It seems little, but it is not.

according to IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change), linked to the UN (United Nations), we are in the hottest period in the history of the last 125 thousand years.

The blame for all this is, above all, the greenhouse gas emissions caused by the burning of fossil fuels such as coal, oil and gas, which trap heat in our atmosphere.