Electrician cuts light at police station after not accepting traffic ticket – Metro World News Brasil

One electrician took revenge on traffic agents after receiving a traffic ticket for riding your motorcycle without a helmet on India.

An employee of the Uttar Pradesh power company, Mohd Mehtab, cut the light at the Thana Bhawan police station, where the agents who penalized him are located.

According to a local website, Mohd said he had a salary of 5,000 rupees (R$316), which would make it difficult to pay the infraction, worth 6,000 rupees (R$380). So he asked that the fine be dropped, promising not to make the mistake again.

The appeal, however, did not touch the hearts of the authorities, who applied the penalty anyway.

The electrician then took justice into his own hands last Tuesday (23). He climbed a pole and left the station without power.

“I asked the police to forgive me and said I would be careful in the future, but they showed no mercy,” he said, according to the report reproduced by the Brazilian portal.Extra”.

The power cut, in the end, had an official reason: a debt of 55,000 rupees (R$ 3,480) that the police station owed to the electric company, according to engineer Amitesh Maurya, from the same company. The supply, however, has now been restored.

Still in India…

A bride in Delhi, India, decided to approach her own wedding in a very different way: riding a motorcycle.

Watch the video, which went viral on social media:

Vaishali Chaudhary wore a garment known as a lehenga and many adornments to meet her future husband and guests.

The scene earned the bride praise: “You look stunning, I can’t take my eyes off you!”, commented an internet user on Instagram.

Others, however, criticized the Indian woman, noting that she was not wearing a helmet and that this would jeopardize her safety.

