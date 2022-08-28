Elton John and Britney Spears lead hits in 40 countries

“Hold Me Closer”, a partnership between Elton John and Britney Spears released yesterday, reached big marks in just 24 hours. The single appears at number one in forty countries according to data from the iTunes application.

The singer celebrated the success of the song in a video posted on social media. “I’m at the top, having the best of every day”, said Britney when praising the partnership with Elton John.

“Hold Me Closer” is a reinterpretation of the song “Tiny Dancer”, in a mashup with “The One”, also by Elton John, both fruits of a partnership between the British singer and Bernie Taupin. “Tiny Dancer” was written 52 years ago and released on the artist’s fourth album, “Madman Across the Water”.

What is impressive is the change in the public’s perception of the single. In 1971, “Tiny Dancer” was only at position 41 on the list released by Billboard in the US and, therefore, had its release canceled in other countries, even in the United Kingdom.

But, after being part of the soundtrack of the movie “Almost Famosos”, released in 2000, almost thirty years after it was released, the song was elevated to classic status and became a “must” in the singer’s setlist.

The work also marks Britney Spears’ first unreleased release in the last six years. The singer returned to recording after the end of her father Jamie Spears’ guardianship, which lasted 13 years. The court decision was released in November 2021.

similar cases

Other songs also went on to reach important numbers even after decades of their release. The most recent case is Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill”, which went viral after 40 years due to the repercussion of the Netflix series “Stranger Things”.

The 64-year-old singer’s song was the most listened to in the world in June this year, according to data released by the Spotify platform. She earned R$ 12 million with the return of the hit.

British rock band Foreigner’s song “I Wanna Know What Love Is” was also covered by singer Mariah Carey in 2009.

In Brazil, country music also stands out even after 32 years of its release. “Evidências”, by the duo Chitãozinho & Xororó, is the most sung in karaoke in Brazil, according to a survey released by KWC Brasil in 2017.