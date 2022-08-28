EMERGENCY AID: See how to check this month’s payment

O Emergency Aid was closed in October of last year. However, in January of this year new payments were made. In this sense, those who are in doubt whether or not they were contemplated can consult the information on the internet.

Retroactive payment of Emergency Aid

The new installments do not refer to an extension of the program intended for the general public, but rather to retroactive payments intended for a specific group of beneficiaries. Around 823,400 head of households were assisted with an amount of up to R$ 3,000.

The reason for the new payment is because the single parents did not receive the double dues paid by the Emergency Aid in 2020. At the time, only single mothers who were heads of single-parent families benefited from the transfers of R$ 1,200.

With that, the National Congress managed to overturn the veto of the president of the republic that prevented the male public from receiving the amounts and started to grant the amounts due retroactively in January.

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, about 1.3 million single parents will be covered. Considering the total of those who have already received the values, carca of 500 thousand still need to be contemplated. Payment should take place soon.

It is worth mentioning that the same portal that worked during the duration of the program is currently available for consultation. See how to do the following procedure:

Access the Emergency Aid Consultation portal; Fill in the field with your Individual Taxpayer Registration (CPF); With your full name; and With your mother’s full name (or select the “unknown mother” option); Enter your date of birth in the requested field; Select reCAPTCHA to prove you are human; Click on “SEND”.

However, it is important to emphasize that only single parents who provide single-parent families enrolled in the CadUnique until April 2, 2020, and with registration on the program platform carried out until July 2, 2020, they will receive the benefit.