Employee tries to kidnap baby after mother’s distraction in market

A supermarket worker in South Africa has been arrested after he was caught pulling an eight-month-old baby out of a shopping cart during a moment of distraction by the child’s mother. The case was registered on Sunday (21) in the city of Alberton and came to public knowledge after the child’s mother, Daniella Wolff, used social media to share the story.

In the images, it is possible to see that the mother puts the child in the stroller and bends down twice to get a product from one of the store’s refrigerators. The second time, the clerk approaches and takes the baby out. Seconds later, the woman runs to him and takes the child back.

“He was smiling, telling me that he passed the stroller and saw my daughter’s arms up, so he decided to pick her up. I kept saying that this wasn’t funny. You don’t touch a child, you don’t pick up a child, like that. It’s not a joke,” the woman said in a publication.

Because of the repercussion of the images, she deleted the post, but, according to the North American website New York Post, the man was arrested for attempted kidnapping.

The supermarket chain in which the case took place also commented, saying it was “relieved” that the kidnapping had been frustrated and making public that the worker was suspended after it happened.