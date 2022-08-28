Encceja 2022: tests are held this Sunday across the country | Education

The exam – voluntary and free – serves to certify young people and adults who have not completed primary or secondary education at the appropriate age. Certification for elementary school is made for students over 15 years old. For high school, you must be over 18 years old.

The certificate is the equivalent of the diploma for completing these stages of education.

This year, 1,683,530 people are registered to take the exam. The number is higher than that recorded in the previous edition, when 1,608,135 people registered.

Despite this, the total number of subscribers is still far from the almost 3 million who signed up for Encceja 2019, an edition prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tests will be applied in two periods and are divided by area of ​​knowledge (check the full schedule below). Application occurs in all states and the Federal District.

To gain access to the test site, the candidate needs to present an official photo ID. For the first time, digital identification documents e-Título, digital CNH and digital ID will be accepted, presented in the official application (screenshots will not be accepted).

In order to arrive at the test site without delay and safely, it is important that the candidate checks the address in advance.

All information such as participant data, place and time of the tests and guidelines for taking the exam are on the registration confirmation card in the Encceja System. It is recommended that the card be printed and taken on the day.

The Encceja consists of four objective tests, each with 30 multiple-choice questions. Tests also include an essay of up to 30 lines. The model is an argumentative-essay text, the same as the National High School Exam (Enem).

The primary school certificate exams are:

natural Sciences;

math;

Portuguese language, foreign language, arts, physical education and writing

history and geography;

In high school, there are tests of:

natural sciences and their technologies;

mathematics and its technologies;

languages, codes and their technologies and writing;

human sciences and their technologies;

All tests are applied on the same day, in the morning and in the afternoon.

from 9 am to 1 pm: Natural Sciences and Mathematics;

Natural Sciences and Mathematics; from 3:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Portuguese Language, Modern Foreign Language, Arts, Physical Education, Writing, History and Geography.

from 9 am to 1 pm: Natural Sciences and its Technologies and Mathematics and its Technologies;

Natural Sciences and its Technologies and Mathematics and its Technologies; from 3:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Languages, Codes and their Technologies and Writing and Human Sciences and their Technologies.

To obtain the certificate, the participant must achieve at least 100 points in each of the tests, on a scale of 60 to 180. In the essay, it is necessary to have a grade equal to or above 5.

Opening the gates: 8:00 am (Brasilia time)

8:00 am (Brasilia time) Closing the gates: 8:45 am

8:45 am Start of tests: 9 am

9 am End of exams: 1 pm

Opening the gates: 2:30 pm

2:30 pm Closing the gates: 3:15 pm

3:15 pm Start of tests: 3:30 pm

3:30 pm End of exams: 8:30 pm