Ex-Carousel talks about the subject, but will be on the reality show, says columnist

The actor was already in the first edition of “A Ilha Record” and drew attention for some controversies

the new season of “The Farm 14” is getting closer and closer to starting. The presentation will be by Adriane Galisteu, which had a good development in the last season. Now, with the premiere scheduled for September 13, the program’s direction tries to close with the last participants of the cast.

Recently, the director of rural reality show promised that he would bring heavy names to the cast this season. According to him, “The Farm 14” will have “controversial” people who add a lot to the dynamics of the program. With many names being speculated, one more actor would have already signed the contract with Record: Thomas Costa.

Ex-Carousel, the actor must be in the new edition of reality. According to columnist Léo Dias, from “Metrópoles”, Thomas already signed the contract last Friday (19) and would be one of the most accurate names to be on the program. Beyond, Felipe Prior, Barreiros petal, Natalia Deodato and Deolane Bezerra would be other confirmed participants.

According to the journalist, Thomas tried to outwit his participation. As soon as he signed the contract, which is valued at R$ 80 thousand, the actor went to spend the last days before being confined with friends and family in Orlando, in the United States. He has even published some stories saying he will spend a few months outside Brazil.