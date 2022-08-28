Ex-Fazenda Gui Araújo dodges kisses from ex-BBB Larissa Tomásia at a party

Embarrassing: in the photographic act, Larissa Tomásia tries to kiss Gui Araújo, who dodges; check out

No excitement! Gui Araújo and the ex-BBB Larissa Tomasia were caught this Saturday (27) kissing at a party.

The ex-Fazenda and the fitness muse attended a party in the city of São Paulo and ended up kissing in a corner, although the influencer did not seem so excited.

In the images, he looks around while receiving a kiss on the closed mouth, and even touches his cell phone while hugging the woman from Pernambuco, who is still holding on.

Gui was once the singer’s boyfriend anita and went so far as to claim that he had Jade Picon after she broke up with João Guilherme. Check out the weather:

IT IS NOT THE FIRST TIME…

The ex-BBB Larissa Tomasia hit on the also ex-BBB Rodrigo Mussi backstage at Kiss tendparty promoted by the influencer HIV Tube.

Invited to cover the event for Gshow, the guy started the interview wanting to know if she was single. he asked in a good-natured tone.

“It’s pretty, it’s for the game [esse look]but I want to know: are you single, dating, curled up?”asked the ex-BBB star, leaving the beautiful woman out of her mind. “I’m single, but for you… I’m available”she replied.

Visibly surprised by the answer, he dodged and amended another question. “The question I want to know: are you going to kiss today?”, He asked. She then left upstairs. “I intend to kiss you”he said shamelessly.