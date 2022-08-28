F1: Even pole Sainz predicts fight with ‘out of this world’ Verstappen in Belgium – 27/08/2022

The Belgian GP will see championship leader Max Verstappen starting in 15th place due to a series of penalties for changing car components. But his rivals are betting on another victory for the Dutchman this season in the race that starts at 10 am this Sunday. Even pole position Carlos Sainz. His partner, Charles Leclerc, went so far as to say that Max was “on another planet”. The reigning world champion even joked, said he thought he was “still” on planet Earth, but he did not hide his satisfaction with the performance of his Red Bull this weekend.

“The performance of the car is very good, it is very good to drive. Everything that we changed over the weekend worked”, said the Dutchman, who is using his fourth engine and fifth gear, and therefore will not get off the pole. Normally, with so many penalties, he would start from the back row, but there are six riders who are in a similar position, so his fastest lap on Saturday ensures he starts ahead of all of them, including the worlds second place, 80 points behind. , Charles Leclerc.

There are doubts as to whether the two will have a private battle to fight their way through the field, or whether Verstappen’s evolution will be easier. Mercedes’ George Russell, who starts fifth, predicts the Dutchman will also be superior in race pace. “Max must win the race,” he bet. “And I hope we can hold Charles.”

Verstappen only fears getting on the “DRS train”

The Dutchman said he only fears encountering a so-called “DRS train”, that is, when several riders are within a second of each other, so that everyone can use the device, and no one can pass anyone. McLaren’s Lando Norris and Alpine’s Esteban Ocon are other drivers who have been punished and are looking for a recovery test. “If there’s a fight for position, you can be sure I’ll be there!”, said the Frenchman.

On the Ferrari side, there is confidence that the race pace will be higher than that presented in the classification. Sainz ended up ahead of another Red Bull driver, Sergio Perez, largely due to the traffic that the Mexican took on his last attempt, but overall he was closer in GP simulations than qualifying. “As a team, we have to understand why Red Bull is so much better than us on a fast lap,” acknowledged pole-sitter Sainz. “It’s not a balance issue, it’s a timing issue. I’m happy because beating a Red Bull here was not easy. In race pace, we can fight. However, if you have a Safety Car, as it is very easy to overtake here, everyone is in argument.”

Mercedes puts itself out of the fight for victory

By “everyone”, Sainz refers to the two Ferraris and the two Red Bulls, as the Mercedes are falling short this weekend. It’s true that the pace of the silver cars is usually much better in the race as tire heat problems are lessened with a longer run of laps, but both Russell and Lewis Hamilton, who starts fourth, are not expecting to fight for the win. . “We worked so hard, with simulation, new parts, and we are 2s slower. The car got worse over the weekend. Or the others got better,” said the seven-time champion.

The expectation is that they can at least overcome Fernando Alonso, who starts in third. But Alpine’s straight-line speed can be a complicating factor in the race, not least because the Mercedes opted for a setup with more downforce and less final speed.

A year after a Belgian Grand Prix that counted, but ended up not having any green flag laps due to rain, this time there is no water forecast, although that can never be completely ruled out at Spa-Francorchamps. The day should be similar to Saturday, with temperatures close to 20 degrees. The difference is the forecast that it will not be so cloudy, which can increase the temperature of the track a little.