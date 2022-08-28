Falling for nine days, moving average of deaths stands at 138

The moving average of deaths caused by covid-19 was today at 138 and follows a downward trend in the last nine days. In the last 24 hours, 64 deaths were recorded. The data are from the consortium of press vehicles, from which the UOL is part.

The index varied -35% compared to 14 days ago. If the value is above 15%, it indicates high; below -15%, as today, means a decline, and between 15% and -15%, signals stability.

The moving average is calculated from the average number of deaths — or cases — over the last seven days. The index is considered by experts as the most effective way of measuring the evolution of the disease.

Acre, Alagoas, Amazonas, Amapá, Paraíba, Piauí, Mato Grosso do Sul, Rondônia and Sergipe did not register deaths this Saturday (27). The Federal District, Maranhão, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro and Roraima did not update the data today.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Brazil has accumulated 683,528 deaths.

Four regions show a drop in the moving average of deaths: Midwest (-60%), Northeast (-19%), Southeast (-52%) and South (-23%). The only region with an increase was the North (104%).

In relation to the federation units, three show acceleration in the moving average, four are stable and another 15 are in decline.

See the situation of the moving average of deaths by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: drop (-26%)

Minas Gerais: did not update the data today

Rio de Janeiro: Did not update data today

North region

Amazonas: stability (8%)

Roraima: did not update the data today

Northeast Region

Maranhão: did not update the data today

Paraíba: stability (-11%)

Pernambuco: stability (8%)

Rio Grande do Norte: high (67%)

Midwest region

Federal District: did not update the data today

Mato Grosso: drop (-67%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: drop (-35%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: stability (-14%)

Santa Catarina: drop (-54%)

government data

The Ministry of Health reported today (27) that Brazil recorded 75 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has caused 683,472 deaths nationwide.

According to the ministry’s numbers, there were 12,386 positive diagnoses for covid-19 in Brazil between yesterday and today, bringing the total number of infected to 34,381,295 since March 2020.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the decision of the Jair Bolsonaro government to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, media outlets UOLO Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health departments of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of data and its accuracy.