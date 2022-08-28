Fans sell out tickets for the next 3 games at Maracanã

After the turmoil experienced with Paulo Sousa, Flamengo was once again surrounded by expectations this season. Under the command of Dorival Júnior, the team packed and continues in the semifinals of Libertadores and Copa do Brasil, in addition to occupying third place in the Brasileirão. Doing their part, the crowd has responded in the stands and has already sold out tickets for the next three games at Maracanã.

Rubro-Negro will return to play at the stadium next weekend, after three weeks of the last match at Maracanã. The opponent will be Ceará, on September 4, a Sunday, at 11:00 am (Brasília time), for the 25th round of the Brazilian.

Then, on the 7th, Dorival’s men will play at Maracanã the return game of the Libertadores semifinal, against Vélez Sársfield, at 21:30. Regardless of the result of the first duel, which will take place on the 31st, the fans promise to make the stadium a real melting pot.

Finally, tickets are also sold out for the match against São Paulo, scheduled for September 14th. The game is valid for the return of the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. At Morumbi, Flamengo won 3-1 and has a good advantage to secure a spot in the decision.

Before this marathon, the team spent 21 days away from Maracanã, as it defeated Athletico-PR in Curitiba and then drew with Palmeiras and beat São Paulo in São Paulo.

Tomorrow (28), the team returns to the field for the classic against Botafogo, which will be held at Nilton Santos, at 18:00.