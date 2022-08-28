Fátima Bernardes’ boyfriend detonates Record presenter

Fátima Bernardes’ boyfriend shared a journalist’s video and detonated a position

Túlio Gadelha is the current boyfriend of presenter Fátima Bernardes, affiliated with Rede Sustentabilidade, he closely follows the developments of Brazilian politics and not infrequently causes controversy when criticizing the president Jair Bolsonaro. In recent days, the famous shared a video of the journalist Carla Cecatoa former Record contractor and detonated the communicator.

A staunch defender of the current president, Carla Cecato appeared criticizing social networks and the media due to an alleged ‘censorship’: “I’m afraid of being censored in this country where I am free, a democratic country, a country where the president was elected and I have the right to say what I want and not be arrested and not be afraid of being arrested, have freedom of expression”, said the journalist, visibly irritated.

In the video’s caption, Fátima Bernardes’ boyfriend criticized Carla Cecato’s words and wrote: “Freedom to lie, deceive, defend the dictatorship and thus, end freedom. What an idea. 🤔 #LibertadeDeExvisão”, said Túlio Gadelha.

The singer Rizzih was another personality who disagreed with the journalist’s position and in the publication’s comments wrote: “And it comes from the crowd that asks for military intervention. Add up how many neurons there are in the head of this rabble lol”.

