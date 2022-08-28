Fátima Bernardes says goodbye to her daughter and vents: “Tight heart”

Days after finding her son again, Fátima Bernardes says goodbye to another heiress; understand

the presenter Fátima Bernardes got emotional at her daughter’s farewell Laura Bonemer this Friday (26).

Shortly after receiving the young man back vinicius, one of the triplets, it was the turn of another of the global heirs to leave the country to study. Like her brother, Laura’s destination is France.

On social media, the famous published a series of images with the young woman and declared: “The day has come! She decided to do a Masters in France, we were all happy for her. But when it comes time to say ‘see you soon’ it’s too difficult. I loved seeing how many friends came to say goodbye, how much love she received from her family these days“, he wrote.

She concludes: “My heart is tight, but happy. Too good to see a son chase his dreams. Meanwhile, we stay here counting the days for the reunion. I love you daughter“. Of the three children of Fatima and William Bonner, the only one who has not yet completed her studies abroad is Beatriz Bonemer, who is also more present on social media. Check out:

ONE SON GOES, ANOTHER COMES

Fátima Bernardes delighted fans by appearing in a very rare click alongside her ex-husband, the journalist William Bonner. The whole family gathered this Sunday (21).

Is that Vinicius Bonemer, one of the couple’s triplets, is in Brazil after a season in France. In the photo also appear the sisters and stepmother, the physical therapist Natasha Dantas. “Happier Sunday End”she declared enchanting the fans.