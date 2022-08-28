Fearing nuclear disaster, Ukraine starts distributing iodine to the population

Ukrainian authorities began yesterday distributing iodine tablets to residents in the vicinity of the Zaporizhzia nuclear power plant, which is occupied by Russian troops. Amid the fighting near the complex, fears are also growing that a possible radiation leak will cause a catastrophe.

The move came a day after the plant was temporarily disconnected from Ukraine’s power grid, according to the Russians, because of damage from a fire in a transmission line. The incident raised fears of a nuclear disaster in a region still haunted by the 1986 Chernobyl reactor explosion.

ATTACKS

Continuous bombings were reported in the area overnight yesterday, and satellite images have, in recent days, shown fires around the complex – Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

Iodine pills, which help block the uptake of radioactive iodine by the thyroid in the event of a nuclear accident, were distributed in the city, 45 km from the plant. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is trying to send a team to inspect and help secure the facility, but it is unclear when the visit should take place.

The Zaporizhzia plant was occupied by Russian forces in March but has continued to be run by Ukrainian officials since the early days of the war. The two sides accused each other of bombing the site and blamed each other for damage to the transmission line that disconnected the plant from the power grid.

GENERATORS

It’s unclear what exactly happened, but Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky said the plant’s emergency diesel generators had to be activated to provide electricity to run the complex – the plant requires power to keep the plant’s cooling systems running. reactors Loss of cooling can cause a nuclear meltdown.

Ukraine’s transmission system operator Ukrenergo said yesterday that two damaged main lines supplying the plant with electricity have resumed operation, ensuring a stable power supply.

The country’s nuclear energy agency, Energoatom, said the plant had been reconnected to the grid and was producing electricity “for Ukraine’s needs”. But officials installed by Russia in the Zaporizhzia region said the plant was only supplying electricity to Russian-controlled areas of the country – not the rest of Ukraine.

The Zaporizhzia reactors are protected by thick reinforced concrete containment domes that experts say can withstand an artillery shell. Many of the fears center on a possible loss of the cooling system, and also the risk that an attack on the cooling ponds, where the fuel rods are kept, could spread radioactive material.

Yesterday, French President Emmanuel Macron again said that an IAEA visit should take place “very soon. “Civil nuclear energy must not be an instrument of war,” Macron said.