Febraban warns of new bank fraud

Febraban alerts Internet users to the ‘A Mão Phantom’ fraud, or ‘Remote Access Scam’. Photo: Getty Images.

Last Friday (26) Febraban alerted internet users to the ‘Phantom Hand’ fraud, or ‘Remote Access Scam’;

In the scam, the criminal impersonates a bank employee and asks the customer to install an application;

The embezzler tries to convince the victim to install an application to check for false irregularities in the bank account.

The Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) announced last Friday (26) that there is a new coup in the square. With the names of ‘Phantom Hand’ and ‘Remote Access Coup’, the fraud works as follows: the criminal poses as a bank employee and asks the victim to install an application on their cell phone to “check for irregularities” in the banking system.

To convince the customer to download the application, the swindler says that his account has been hacked, cloned or has suspicious movement, among other various traps.

After convincing the user, the scammer communicates him, through some messaging platform, that he will send a link to install an application that will solve the false problem. If the victim installs the app, the attacker may have access to all of their data.

However, Febraban states that banking applications have the highest possible security at all stages and that there are no records of breaches of their security, in addition to having the most modern technology available.

With the ‘Remote Access Scam’, scammers are able to search through the electronic device and can find passwords that are eventually saved by users in apps and websites.

Many internet users write them down in notebooks, as well as in emails and WhasApp messages.

There are also passwords that are used in more than one service. Many of these do not have adequate security systems.

“The bank never calls the customer asking him to install any type of application on his cell phone. It also never calls asking for a password or card number or for the customer to make a transfer or any type of payment to supposedly settle a problem account”, explains the director of Febraban’s Fraud Prevention Committee, Adriano Volpi.

“If you receive this type of contact, be suspicious immediately. Hang up and contact the institution through official channels and another phone to find out if something really happened to your account”, he warns.

*The information is from Brasil Econômico and Febraban.