Felipão wants heroic Athletico against Palmeiras: ‘It’s a final’

Coach Luiz Felipe Scolari was satisfied with Athletico’s draw against Ceará on Saturday night (27). He preserved most of his starting players for next Tuesday’s match (30), against Palmeiras, in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores.

The game, which will be played at Arena da Baixada, should require a heroic character from the team, according to Felipão.

“I think and understand that it will be a well balanced game. Knowing how I know Palmeiras, their way of working, their concepts through Abel and his group, which are very strong, we will have to play very well to be able to overcome them . Our two games will have to be heroic to be able to overcome them. It’s a final. We respect a lot, but we understand that, playing as we play and as we are prepared to play, they will also respect us”, he said, in a press conference of press.

The team has been prioritizing performance in cups. It was like this in the Copa do Brasil, in which Athletico was eliminated by Flamengo last Wednesday (24th) and this is the same trend in the Brazilian. The performance in the running points competition, however, keeps the team at the top of the table.

There are 39 points in 24 rounds and 5th place, tied with Corinthians and Internacional, who will play this Sunday (28). In the last six games, since the week of the first match against Flamengo, the team won eight points, with two wins, two draws and two defeats.