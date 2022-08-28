Felipe Melo’s attitude generates discomfort in Verdão

Credit: Disclosure/Premiere

Palmeiras drew 1-1 with Fluminense, in a game played on Saturday, at Maracanã, for the Brasileirão. If on the field things worked well, off the field it was very hot between the two technical commissions. At the end of the first half, a confusion in the tunnel generated great turmoil.

According to the website ge.com, Felipe Melo would have had an aggressive attitude towards his former teammates from Palmeiras, causing a certain discomfort in Verdão. Through social networks, the player tried to deny such conduct and negative feeling on the part of the São Paulo club.

Palmeiras maintain advantage in the Brasileirão

On the field, Verdão took the lead in the first few minutes. After Dudu’s move, on the right, the attacker made the cross and found Rony, who set up a beautiful bicycle and sent it at Fábio’s angle.

– I’ll take the ball home. I just have to thank God for the opportunity to be scoring a beautiful goal. Once again, I dedicate it to my son, my biggest supporter. Immense happiness. It was a very difficult game and I had the opportunity to score. I’m very happy,” said Ron.

With the tie, Palmeiras continues with eight points of difference to Fluminense. Despite the favorable scenario, the attacker avoids any kind of euphoria.

– Not unstoppable. No team is the team to beat. We’re just doing our best. We have a very difficult mission ahead. It’s turning the key, focusing on Tuesday’s game to make a great match.

Abel Ferreira, at the press conference, gave his players a ‘pull of ear’. For the Portuguese, he lacked the courage to win the match.

– I think there was a mental factor: we were afraid to win the game. This is my opinion. On our part, more fear than courage. We didn’t have technical quality in the conclusion. Our team, especially with the ball, was not technically well. We’re not always going to play well. The result was good,” he said.

Schedule

On Saturday, September 3, for the 25th round, Palmeiras will face Bragantino in Bragança Paulista. The team from São Paulo, on Tuesday, starts the dispute of the Libertadores semifinal, with Ahtletico, in Curitiba.